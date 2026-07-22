No Timeline to Name Starting QB, Per Gators HC Jon Sumrall

TAMPA, Fla.-- Despite fall camp beginning in less than two weeks, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall does not have a timeline on naming a starting quarterback between redshirt sophomore transfer Aaron Philo or redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr.

"I don't have a timeline," he said at Wednesday's SEC Media Day. "My timeline, it may be five minutes before anybody finds out."

Transfer Aaron Philo is considered the outside favorite to be Florida's starting quarterback. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Addressing Florida's most important position battle at Wednesday's SEC Media Day, Sumrall did not provide many updates surrounding the group but said both have "been great" during the offseason workout program, particularly in regard to leadership.

"We're not in a situation where one guy's like a great leader and the other guy's a dud," he said. " We got two awesome guys that are teammates... I'm not trying to make it like coach-speak. I view us as having two starters today."

Philo, due to having more experience and previously playing under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner at Georgia Tech, is considered the outside favorite. However, Jones Jr. has made significant strides during his second offseason at Florida and has garnered praise for his arm strength. Sumrall said both quarterbacks continued to push each other during offseason workouts, saying the quickest way either loses the battle is by "by being a bad teammate."

That also carries over to the entire roster, where Sumrall said he expects the locker room to rally around both guys no matter the starter.

Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. enters his second season with the program. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sumrall is also no stranger to quarterback battles. In 2022, Troy rotated Gunnar Watson and Jarret Doege for a portion of the season due to injury and execution. In 2024, Tulane turned to third-string Darian Mensah at quarterback after an open competition going into the season.

Sumrall said he does not like having to shuffle quarterbacks but he is unsure how the battle will play out. For now, he is looking for consistency from both Philo and Jones Jr. as he looks to find his starter.

"To me, do you consistently do the right thing? Make good decisions?" he said. "... It's not a one-hit wonder. Can't have one great day, and it's like, 'Hey, I had a great day. I'm the starter.' No, it's who stacks days. Both of them are doing a great job."

Sumrall said he plans to meet with the entire room before Florida opens fall camp on Aug. 5, a month before the season-opener in the Swamp against Florida Atlantic.

"I don't have a blueprint for how it's going to go," he said. "We're going to do what we have to do to try to help Florida football win games."

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