Gators Impact Running Back Enters Portal

Hours after the transfer portal officially opened Friday, Florida Gators running back Ja’Kobi Jackson was reported to enter, marking his departure from the program after two seasons in Gainesville.

Jackson, a former zero-star recruit and JUCO product who came to Florida with only one other football offer, rushed for 607 yards on 122 carries in his time with the Gators, spending the last two years splitting the backfield with talented rusher Jadan Baugh along with others.

Despite high expectations in 2025, his season was riddled with injuries, appearing in only four games on the year. While he is technically out of eligibility, he is expected to receive a medical waiver as a result of his missed time from last season.

Florida running back Ja'Kobi Jackson is expected to enter the transfer portal, his rep @djackson_legacy tells @On3sports.



He's rushed for 607 yards and 7 TDs the last two seasons. https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/UinODh5WJ3 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 2, 2026

Jackson earned a 72.15 PFF grade during his time in the Orange and Blue, breaking out in 2024 with a career high 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

Once working in a Lowe’s lumber department with his future in football looking bleak, the 5-foot-10.5, 214 pound running back found his way to Florida after two years at Coahoma Community College. The Gators and FCS Charleston Southern were his only two offers.

“I never once thought that I wasn't going to be playing football again. It's just more like where and when and what school I was going to be at," Jackson recalled about the situation before the season began. “(Charleston Southern) gave me the opportunity, and was like, 'Come on,' and that's where I was going until Florida called me."

The Florida native was brought in by Florida’s last staff, with now Texas Longhorns’ running backs coach Jabbar Juuluke playing a large role.

“I didn’t believe any of it from the start,” Jackson said. “I graduated Saturday. The following week, that next Friday, Coach Juluke came to my high school, watched me work out, and then, like that next week, I was down here in Gainesville, and I committed…And then two weeks later, I was on campus. I was down here working out.”

Jackson becomes Florida’s 30th total departure and fourth Gators running back to leave the program this transfer cycle, following KD Daniels, Treyaun Webb and walk-on Chad Gasper Jr. While the position group has become somewhat barren, new Gators coach Jon Sumrall and staff continue to work hard in an attempt to retain star back Jadan Baugh.

“He's an extremely high priority… He's a proven player, frontline player in the SEC." Sumrall said recently about the playmaker. "We'd love to have the opportunity to retain him. It's one of the top priorities right now... would love for him to stay."

Though Florida continues to work to retain Baugh after reportedly retaining redshirt freshmen Duke Clark and Byron Louis, Jackson's departure will leave another opening the staff has to fill on the roster. With the portal now open till Jan. 16, expect Florida to be aggressive in adding a large number of players.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI