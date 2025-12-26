Gators WR Vernell Brown III Makes Decision on Future

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators star receiver Vernell Brown III has made a decision on his future: he will return to the program for his sophomore season in 2026.

Brown III made his decision known in a joint announcement with Florida Victorious, the program's NIL partner, on Friday.

“I'm extremely excited,” Brown told Florida Victorious. “I’m ready to get back on the grind, get back to it and get started and prepare for a successful season ahead.”

Brown III, a five-star signee from the class of 2025, made an immediate impact as a true freshman, leading the Gators catches (40) and receiving yards (512). He started six of 10 games he played while doubling as the team's kick and punt returner.

He was named Freshman All-SEC at season's end as a result of his play.

Along with his play on the field, Brown III is well-known for his family history as the grandson, son and nephew of former Gators. His grandfather, Vernell Brown Sr., as well as his father, Vernell Brown Jr., and uncle, Vincent Brown, played defensive back at Florida.

“It’s everything. I wore the jersey growing up, always aspiring to play for the Florida Gators, so to be able to accomplish that dream and become a contributor in my first year, it was amazing,” Brown III said. “Obviously, I was able to accomplish my goal of Freshman All-SEC, but there’s still a lot left on the table, and I’m coming for it all next year.”

Brown III is the latest player to confirm plans to return to the program in 2026, following in the footsteps of linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles as well as corner Dijon Johnson and defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou.

Additionally, edge rusher LJ McCray, linebacker Jaden Robinson and center Jason Zandamela-Popa have all been reported to have plans to return. Florida is also actively trying to retain receiver Dallas Wilson and running back Jadan Baugh, who recently met with head coach Jon Sumrall, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and running backs coach Chris Foster.

Florida is also reportedly trying to retain defensive lineman Michai Boireau and tight end Amir Jackson despite the two already announcing plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 2. 23 players have been reported to have plans to depart from the program through the portal, including, notably, quarterback DJ Lagway, safety Jordan Castell, tight end Hayden Hansen, receiver Eugene Wilson III, receiver Aidan Mizell and defensive back Sharif Denson.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

