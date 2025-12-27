Rising Sophomore DL Staying with Gators for Sumrall Era

The Florida Gators have had a solid Friday for themselves on the retention front. According to On3's Corey Bender, sophomore defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud is returning for the 2026 season.

After seeing a decent piece of the action during his freshman year, he is expected to take on a larger role this upcoming season. The move comes the same day that the Gators were able to lockdown fellow rising sophmore, wide receiver Vernell Brown III.

McCloud played in 11 of the team's 12 games last season. He recorded 13 total tackles and half tackle for loss. He also broke up two passes. His standout game came in the loss to Tennessee on Nov. 22. He recorded four of his tackles while seeing a season-high 25 snaps.

Coming out of high school, McCloud was a blue-chip prospect in Rivals' recruiting rankings. He was a top-40 player at his position and a nationally ranked player. So far, he's been able to match his expectations.

He'll be a huge help for a Gators team that's seeing key players on the defense either heading to the NFL or the transfer portal. Caleb Banks is bound for the NFL, while Michai Boireau is expected to enter the portal.

Meanwhile, as the Gators retain one member of the defense, another opted to enter the portal the same day. Rising senior defensive back Sharif Denson plans to enter the portal. After a pause of activity due to the Christmas holiday, the decisions are on crunch time.

The transfer portal window opens on Jan. and will last until Jan. 16. Ahead of that window, the Gators are trying to lock down who they can. So far, 24 players, including walk-ons are opting to enter the portal for a new chapter.

Some notable players who have opted to transfer include quarterback DJ Lagway, wide receivers Eugene Wilson III, Naeshaun Montgomery, Tank Hawkins, Aidan Mizell and Muizz Tounkara, tight end Hayden Hansen and defensive back Jordan Castell.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking the transfer portal every step of the way. If you want to take a look at all the player who are coming and going via the portal this offseason, you can check the tracker here.

