Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham put together another phenomenal game against Vanderbilt, leading the Gators in tackles and scoring a scoop-and-score touchdown.

Graham finished the game with 10 total tackles, but his biggest play came off a Ty Jackson forced fumble, where Graham scooped it up and took it 57 yards to the house midway through the second quarter to take the lead.

The Scoop and The Score



Myles Graham feat. Ty Jackson pic.twitter.com/JVePiQkcqP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2026

“Man, it felt great,” Graham said on the fumble return. “There's really no better feeling, man, honestly. Ty Jackson forced a fumble. It wouldn't have happened without him. Give the praise to Ty. He made it happen, and then I just saw the ball, I scooped it, and I ran for my life. Yeah, I was gassed after, but there's no better feeling, man.”

Graham has been outstanding this year and has been one of the leaders on the Gator defense. He leads Florida in total tackles (86), solo tackles (44), sacks (4.5) and fumble recoveries with three.

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Getting tracked down on a potential scoop-and-score earlier in the year in the Georgia game was fresh on Graham’s mind as he was running for paydirt against Vanderbilt.

“Yeah, I knew I was,” Graham said, knowing he had to score the touchdown. “I had no choice. I had to redeem myself from the Georgia game, from getting tackled, so I had to redeem myself.”

Graham has consistently stood out and made countless plays for the Gators this season and received high praise from head coach Jon Sumrall.

“Myles has played really good all year,” Sumrall said. “Man, he's smart, tough football player, headsy. You can tell this place means something to him. His dad spoke on a panel to our team that had former players come back and talk to the team this summer. His dad was one of the speakers, so I let Myles do the introduction for his dad when he spoke to our team, and Myles is a guy that's fun to coach every day, makes our entire locker room better, makes our entire program better just by how he carries himself day in, day out.”

Graham looked the part of his father, Earnest Graham , who played running back at Florida on the touchdown return. Earnest Graham played at Florida from 1998-2002 and rushed for over 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.

Graham was honored alongside Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter for the co-defensive player of the week award.

The Gators and Graham are now looking to build off a good performance heading into rivalry week against Florida State.