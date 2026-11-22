GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Myles Graham has running back tendencies in his blood. His dad, Earnest, is the Florida Gators' No. 5 all-time rusher and No. 4 all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns. Graham also starred as a running back in high school, scoring 17 touchdowns as a senior at nearby Buchholz High School.

While a 56-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt showed shades of his past while also mirroring how his father ran in the Swamp over 20 years ago, head coach Jon Sumrall made one thing clear.

"Myles is definitely not a running back," Sumrall quipped after the win. "I thought my guy was going to run out of gas at about the other 20."

Graham wholeheartedly disagrees.

"He lying on me," Graham said. "I still got it at running back. He can put me there any time. I still got it, man, as y'all can see."

TY JACKSON FORCED IT



MYLES GRAHAM HOUSED IT pic.twitter.com/00NmpR8pyY — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2026

The play — started by a forced fumble by Ty Jackson before Graham picked up the ball near the Florida sideline and returned it for a touchdown — gave Florida a 17-9 lead in the first half. And, depending on what Graham decides for his future this offseason, could be the final big play for a member of the Graham family in the Swamp.

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From 1998 to 2002, Earnest Graham, donning the No. 5 jersey, ran for 3,065 yards and 33 touchdowns, headlining a rushing attack as the Gators transitioned from the Steve Spurrier era to the Ron Zook era. Since 2024, Myles Graham, donning the same No. 5 jersey, has recorded 192 tackles with 7.5 sacks and an interception, and has been the Gators' leading tackler in 2025 and 2026.

"Myles has played really good all year," Sumrall said. "Man, he's smart, tough football player, headsy. You can tell this place means something to him... Myles is a guy that's fun to coach every day, makes our entire locker room better, makes our entire program better just by how he carries himself day in, day out."

The one thing he didn't have was a touchdown. He came close when returning a fumble against Georgia earlier in the season. He called Saturday's touchdown redemption for that play. He also said his mom had been telling him to "get her" a touchdown. Then there's the additional point that Saturday may have been Graham's final home game of his career.

A true junior, Graham is eligible to enter the NFL Draft this offseason despite having two years of eligibility remaining. With a decision looming as Florida's 2026 season comes to a close, Graham had to make the most of his opportunity.

"I had to. My career wouldn't have been complete," Graham said. "My career couldn't be complete without a touchdown."

Florida also would not have won without that score. Despite a sloppy performance, the Gators snapped a two-game skid in home games with the victory, which also clinched Florida's first winning record in SEC play since 2020.

"We had it close it out with a dub, man," Graham said. "This place means everything to me. It's my dream school, man. It's my dream. I'm living my dream, so it means everything."

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