Gators Leaders Determined to Retain Roster
Now without the head coach that constructed it in Billy Napier, the Florida Gators undeniably talented roster seems destined to disband at the end of the year, continuing a common theme of team turnover in the NIL-dominated transfer portal era.
In the past few years of the current college football landscape, portal movement has become a major factor, seeing over 8,000 FCS and FBS players enter the portal in just the 2024-25 school year alone.
Moreover, head coaching changes at big-time programs create an even larger movement, with recent examples such as Texas A&M losing 31 players after firing Jimbo Fisher or North Carolina losing a whopping 49 after parting ways with Mack Brown, showing the vulnerability that coaching transition causes on a university.
However, while uncertainty on your future at the helm will undoubtedly bring uncertainty amongst the future of your roster, Florida’s leaders are determined to keep a roster together that they still believe to be championship-worthy together no matter the next head coach.
“I still feel like we have a championship caliber roster. I think we have great talent on this team, so that is one of my focuses, to keep the guys together no matter what," Gator legacy linebacker Myles Graham said after Napier's firing. “Just keep as many guys on this roster as possible because it truly is special.”
Graham, one of many current players that were born Gators, knows what it means to play for and value the Florida logo. Like his dad, former UF running back Earnest Graham, before him, who stuck at Florida after the departure of Steve Spurrier, there seem to be no plans to leave despite a coaching change.
“Oh no, I am a Gator and I am just focused on rallying these guys,” he said. “I’m living out my dream, despite the circumstances, I’m still living out my dream, this is what I prayed for.”
A part of a strong group of leaders in Florida’s locker room, Graham won’t be alone in trying to retain players despite the turmoil the program currently faces. For veteran senior Austin Barber, who is out of eligibility after this season, he hopes to help keep players in the Orange and Blue despite not coming back himself.
“I've been through it one time and I think I can be a guy that helps some younger guys get through it. I just love the University of Florida. This was my dream since I was in diapers. So, my family is really proud of me," Barber said on Monday. “I have a good relationship with all the guys in the locker room. Just telling them that I've been through it before and I stayed. I stayed for the program. It's something special to me, and I'm trying to pour that into the other guys and show them the program is important.”
Throughout a week of change inside the building, the approach of Florida leaders, from coaches to players, seems to be ensuring an emphasis on the importance of the Gators' logo.
While interim head coach Billy Gonzales has made such a priority in his early time at the helm, it is an idea seemingly spread throughout the entire locker room.
“It means everything to me. Playing for this logo, man, this logo means a lot to me and I am just thankful to be a part of such a great history and being a Florida Gator," quarterback DJ Lagway said. “I am a Florida Gator man… My biggest focus right now are these five games… It is just about me and my guys, that's what it has been about and that's what it is going to continue to be about.”
With five games left and a chance to turn Florida’s season around, the Gators roster looks to be in good hands while looking for two new ones to take the reins in the future. For now, the focus will continue to be on the next game rather than the next year.
“That’s above my pay grade, I don’t make that decision," Graham said on what Florida needs in their next head coach. “We just want a competitor, we want someone that can win, and whoever that is, I’m going to play my heart out for him and give him everything I got.”
With recent revisions to the transfer portal, Gators players must wait five days after the hiring of a new coach before their 15-day opening to enter the portal, giving players such as Graham and his next head coach plenty of time to make their pitch in hopes to retain the roster.