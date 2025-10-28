Florida Gators Participation Report After Second Bye, Which Players Can Redshirt?
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In an era of college sports with opt-outs and transfers, the Florida Gators are benefiting from the timing of Billy Napier's firing.
New NCAA transfer rules forbid players from entering the portal until after a new head coach is hired, and with the Gators already playing four games, most of the players on the roster have burned through a year of eligibility.
"I think it's great for the university and it's great for the coaching staff to be able to focus first and foremost," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said on Monday. "But going back to what I talked about a little earlier, it's always been about the players. I think that the minute that you stop thinking it is about the players, I think that's kind of when you get into trouble. So we got to continue focusing on health, putting them in the best positions possible to make the plays. But if we can do that, we'll be where we need to be on Saturday.”
No players on Florida's roster have announced plans to opt out and redshirt this season, but with a new head coach coming in, it's expected that some players will transfer out of the program at the end of the season
With change on the horizon for Florida's football program, Florida Gators on SI takes another look at the Gators' participation levels after the second bye week.
Note - This list only includes scholarship players, true freshmen and injured players. Players not included have either already redshirted or are not on scholarship. This list does not mean players listed WILL opt-out, but rather if they are eligible to redshirt this season.
Number of games played, via Pro Football Focus.
Burned Through a Year of Eligibility
Players in this list have burned through a year of eligibility, thus not being eligible for a redshirt, and have not redshirted previously. This group comprises the starters, those in a rotation or special teams contributors.
Freshmen:
- WR Vernell Brown III (seven games played, injured)
- LB Myles Johnson (seven games played)
- DB J'Vari Flowers (seven games played)
- DB Lagonza Hayward (seven games played)
- EDGE Jayden Woods (seven games played)
- DL Jeramiah McCloud (six games played)
- LB Ty Jackson (five games played)
Sophomores:
- QB DJ Lagway (seven games played)
- RB Jadan Baugh (seven games played)
- LB Aaron Chiles (seven games played)
- LB Myles Graham (seven games played)
- DL Michai Boireau (five games played)
Juniors:
- OL Knijeah Harris (seven games played)
- EDGE Kamran James (seven games played)
- LB Jaden Robinson (seven games played)
- DB Sharif Denson (seven games played, injured)
- DB Bryce Thornton (seven games played)
- DB Jordan Castell (six games played)
- TE Tony Livingston (five games played)
Seniors:
- DL Brien Taylor Jr. (seven games played)
- DB Devin Moore (seven games played; injured)
- K Trey Smack (seven games played)
Four Games Played
These players have played in four games this season in various capacities. An appearance in one more game would officially burn a year of eligibility.
Freshmen:
- WR Muizz Tounkara
- DL Joseph Mbatchou
Juniors:
- DB Dijon Johnson (season-ending injury)
Having not redshirted previously, Johnson is eligible for a traditional redshirt after his season-ending knee injury suffered in the fourth game of the season against Miami. After this season, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Three Games Played
These players have one game left before burning a year of eligibility.
Freshmen:
- RB Duke Clark (injured)
- WR Dallas Wilson
- DB Drake Stubbs
Sophomores:
- WR Tank Hawkins
Juniors:
- LB Grayson Howard (injured)
Duke Clark, who suffered an upper-body injury against Mississippi State, seems the likeliest candidate to receive a redshirt in this group, with Wilson emerging as a starter on offense and Stubbs having a growing role on special teams.
Howard is also still eligible for a traditional redshirt, having only played in three games this season.
Suffering a serious lower-body injury last year, Howard is still working to return to full speed. Not included on any of Florida's recent injury reports, it's unlikely he returns to play anytime soon.
"Pup has had the injury bug. I think he has had a challenging offseason, not much different than DJ's, to be quite honest," Napier said. "... So, I think in general, it's kind of week-to-week in terms of his role in the team. And then, he's not quite playing to the level that he's capable of because of the injuries that he's had in the offseason. "
Two Games Played
None
One Game Played
These players have three games left before burning a redshirt.
Freshmen:
- QB Tramell Jones Jr.
- WR Naeshaun Montgomery
- TE Micah Jones
- TE Cameron Kossmann
- EDGE Jalen Wiggins
- DB Ben Hanks III
Sophomores:
- EDGE LJ McCray (injured)
Most of the players in this group are expected to redshirt this season, but one to keep an eye on is Hanks III.
The former four-star made his collegiate debut two weeks ago against Mississippi State due to the numerous injuries ahead of him. Should Cormani McClain and Moore miss any more time, he would likely start alongside fellow freshman Flowers.
McCray is also eligible after a foot injury in one game played before undergoing foot surgery. He has not played in the last five games.
No Games Played
These players have yet to appear in a game this season, giving them all four games left before burning a redshirt.
- RB Byron Louis
- OL TJ Dice Jr.
- OL Jahari Medlock
- OL Daniel Pierre-Louis
- DB Onis Konanbanny
- K Evan Noel
- P Hayden Craig
Other Injured Players to Keep a Note of
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson (four games played)
- WR Aidan Mizell (four games played)
- DB Aaron Gates (four games played)
- DL Caleb Banks (one game played)
Third-year sophomores Gates (upper body) and Mizell (lower body) and seniors Jackson (upper body) and Banks (foot) present challenges with their situations.
Gates, Mizell and Jackson, a JUCO transfer, all redshirted in 2023, and Banks redshirted at Louisville in 2021, making them ineligible for a traditional redshirt this season despite only playing in four games. However, all could receive a medical waiver from the NCAA, similarly to what former UF safety Asa Turner received this offseason before ultimately retiring from the sport.
Gates and Mizell, who have two years of eligibility left after this season, seem the most likely candidates to do so if they miss more time, with Banks and Jackson already in their final year of eligibility and Banks garnering first-round grades for the NFL Draft last year.
None of the three have been ruled out for the season, but it is unclear if a return to play is on the table.
Defensive backs Denson, Moore, McClain, Castell and receiver Brown III, all of whom either missed or were injured in the Mississippi State game, have played in more than four games, making them ineligible for a redshirt season.
Moore is also out of collegiate eligibility after this season, while McClain and Mizell have already redshirted previously.