Gators Likely Close Billy Napier Era with Homecoming Win Over Mississippi State
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier more than likely coached his final game in the Swamp.
He left one last positive memory with the fans. With rumors intensifying regarding his firing, Napier led the Gators to a 23-21 win over Mississippi State. Although the offense did not appear flawless, the defense made up for it in crucial moments. The win brings the Gators to 3-4 (2-2 in the SEC).
Undermanned Secondary
Napier needed to rely on an unproven secondary with starters missing. The freshmen played how you'd expect.
Mississippi State's Blake Shapen torched Florida for 324 yards on 24 of 36 passing. The receiving duo of Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III combined for 18 catches and 262 yards. With one caveat, the tandem found seams and soft spots all over the field. Despite 324 yards through the air, the Bulldogs did not score a passing touchdown. The defense exemplifies bend but don't break.
Regression?
Granted, Florida won the game, but quarterback DJ Lagway did not look crisp.
The two interceptions looked more careless than anything else. Lagway will not always make the most intelligent decision for all of his talent. On the Gators' final scoring drive, Lagway connected on two of his five passing attempts. However, the fifth attempt gained ten yards, setting up Trey Smack's field goal attempt from 53 yards away.
Lagway continues to endure a rollercoaster season, mixing exciting throws and disastrous decisions.
"Michai Bleeping Boireau"
Under no circumstances would anyone expect a 355-pound nose tackle to make a play with the ball aloft. Yet, Boireau provided the game-sealing play: an interception. For a player who needed to drop weight just to see the field and continues to flash ability for a player of his heft, his pick should not surprise.
Odd Defensive Battle
Mississippi State outgained UF 468-452, torturing the Gators on the ground with three rushing touchdowns. Somehow, the Gators enjoyed bigger plays on that side of the ball.
Along with Boireau's interception, the defense sacked Shapen four times, accumulated 11 tackles for loss, and knocked away four passes. The Bulldogs seemingly mobbed the ball with ease in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points.
Sense of Finality
Napier arrived in Gainesville and wanted to give the fanbase exciting football. UF accomplished that goal against Mississippi State.
However, last-second drama causes indigestion and not excitement. Yet, the team found a way. You could see the players rally around their head coach when the game ended. You could see relief when Napier spoke to the reporter on the field. Napier struggled from the outset in Gainesville. Things never improved. No excuses remain that will save his job.
Outlook
With a win, the Gators take one more step to bowl eligibility. Chances remain high that someone other than Napier will take them to the bowl game, provided they can secure an invite.
The offense ran the ball well, tallying 172 yards, 150 from Jadan Baugh. Now, a trip to Lexington awaits, facing the University of Kentucky. With significant decisions to occur soon, the Gators faithful can enjoy the Mississippi State win as a singular event, with an eye towards the future.