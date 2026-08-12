Gators Linebacker Myles Graham Recognized for Community Service Efforts

Myles Graham has established himself as a keystone member of the Florida Gators' defense, but now, his off-the-field efforts have gotten a nod. He has been named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

The award, named after former Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, is meant to recognize players who best make an impact both as a player and with their community service.

"Yeah, it means a lot, just having that respect from my peers, just being able to be voted for that," Graham said at SEC Media Days. "It really means a lot to me, just coming up as a young kid and looking up to guys like Shemar James and Jake Slaughter, and seeing how they did it. I just wanted to kind of do the same thing. And I'm just blessed to be on that council."

He was also a nominee for the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which also recognizes community service.

Wuerffel has spent time with Graham and gotten to know him. Both got to cook hot dogs and hamburgers together while doing a promotion.

"He's just a classy young man," Wuerffel said to Florida Gators on SI at SEC Media Days. "You know, in the day and age where you have this idea of college athletes being entitled and weathy, and he's the most respectful, hardworking leader, and so much community service."

According to the Florida Gators, Graham has completed 48 hours of community service across 24 service events, supporting eight nonprofit and community organizations during his time with the program.

The recipient of the award will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 11 and will serve as the captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Work Team.

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