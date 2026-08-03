Urban Meyer's Florida Gators Football Ring of Honor Induction Date Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The date for Urban Meyer's induction into the University of Florida Football's Ring of Honor has been set.

Meyer, who won two national titles and two SEC titles in six seasons (2005-10) with the Gators, will be formally inducted when the Gators host Oklahoma on Nov. 7, UF announced on Monday. Meyer will be the seventh inductee in program history, joining former players Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Tim Tebow and Jack Youngblood and former player and coach Steve Spurrier.

Spurrier (player from 1964-66, head coach from 1990-2001), Youngblood (1967-70), Smith (1987-89) and Wuerffel (1992-96) were all inducted on Sept. 30, 2006, as the first group during the 100-year Celebration of Gator Football. Marshall was inducted nearly a year later on Sept. 29, 2007, and Tebow was the most-recent inductee on Oct. 6, 2018.

Meyer's induction was first announced during his 2025 College Football Hall of Fame on-campus salute during last season's game against Tennessee.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be selected for the Florida Football Ring of Honor,” Meyer said at the time. “My time at Florida holds so many special memories for me and my family. Everything we accomplished was the result of an extraordinary coaching staff who recruited exceptional players and were supported every day by the University, the Athletic Department, and the entire Gator Nation. I want to thank Dr. Bernie Machen and Jeremy Foley for bringing us to Gainesville and for embracing our family and our staff from the very beginning. There is nothing like game day in The Swamp—the energy of 90,000 fans behind you, pushing and willing you to victory.

“The championships were certainly special, but the bonds forged with our players, staff, and countless members of Gator Nation will last a lifetime. I am grateful to have been part of Florida’s storied football tradition, and I want to thank Gator Nation for the passion and pride you continue to bring to this program. This recognition means more to me and my family than words can express. Go Gators.”

During his time at Florida, Meyer went 65-15, which marks the third-most wins by a head coach in program history and the second-highest winning percentage (0.813) by a full-time head coach in program history. In addition to his two national titles, which qualified him for the ROH, Meyer won three additional bowl games across his four non-championship seasons.

With his back-to-back 13-1 campaigns in 2008 and 2009, Meyer was the first coach in FBS history to post back-to-back 13-win seasons, and his 22-game winning streak across those two seasons remains a school record.

After his time at Florida, Meyer coached at Ohio State (2012-18), where he won a third national title, and with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). He has since begun a broadcasting career with Fox Sports and helped Florida recruit and eventually hire new head coach Jon Sumrall.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!