Gators LS Announces Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, former Florida Gators long snapper Gannon Burt announced Tuesday that he will be transferring to the University of North Carolina.
Burt was a Freshman All-SEC selection last season, after filling in for Rocco Underwood against No. 8 Tennessee, during which Underwood suffered a concussion on a tackle, and Kentucky.
He joined the team in 2023, but did not see any action in his true freshman season. As a prospect, he was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 long-snapper in the country, according to Rubio Long Snapping.
Burt was a walk-on, and with new roster limit rules taking effect next season, he was one of three non-scholarship players who left the team shortly after spring practices.
Although Burt performed well when called upon, Underwood, the 2024 Mannelly Award Winner for the nation’s best long snapper, will be returning for another season, and Florida added another long snapper in Mack Mulhern this offseason.
Transferring gives him the opportunity to seek immediate playing time, rather than waiting another year. Not to mention, Burt is continuing a trend of former Florida players being tied to North Carolina, being the second Gator to commit to the Tar Heels and the third with transfer ties to the program.
Last week, freshman defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson announced his commitment to North Carolina, just two days after entering the transfer portal, and defensive back Gregory Smith III received an expert prediction to commit to the Tar Heels from On3's Pete Nakos.
Burt is the second of Florida's six total portal entries to find a new home in the transfer portal since spring practices ended, along with Robinson.