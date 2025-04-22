Gators See Multiple Walk-Ons Depart from Program
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With NCAA roster cuts looming, the Florida Gators have seen multiple walk-ons announce their departures from the program while entering the transfer portal for the spring window.
Redshirt sophomore long snapper Gannon Burt, redshirt freshman quarterback Lawrence Wright IV and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Chase Stevens have all announced plans to enter the portal since it opened on April 16.
Burt saw the most extensive playing time of the three with two appearances last year, incluidng a start in the win over Kentucky in place of the injured Rocco Underwood. He earned freshman All-SEC has a result of his performance. Burt was also the first to announce his departure in a post to X on April 17.
Burt's full statement can be read below:
"Gator Nation,
"It has been a dream come tru to play in the Orange and Blue. I am forever thankful to Coach (Chris) Couch, Coach (Joe) Houston and Coach (Billy) Napier, and all the support staff for giving a small town kid this opportunity of a lifetime. To form the bonds of brotherhood with my amazing teammates was somthing special I will always cherish.
"After careful consideration, my family and I have decided it is best for my future to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
Burt's departure leaves Florida with two long snappers in starter Underwood and true freshman Mack Mulhern, who will join the program in the summer.
Meanwhile, Wright IV, the son of former UF safety Lawrence Wright, joined the program as a local prospect out of nearby PK Yonge ahead of the 2024 season and announced his departure on April 18.
"Thank you gator nation for every opportunity you have brought to me it has truly been a blessing from God to play in the orange and blue," Wright IV wrote. "With that said after a long consideration with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal and am open to every opportunity given."
After Aidan Warner's elevation to the scholarship roster, Florida now has five quarterbacks on scholarship and two as walk-ons in Aaron Williams and Paul Kessler.
Finally, Stevens officially announced his departure on Tuesday after one season with the program.
"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to Coach Napier, Coach (Rob) Sale, Coach (Jon) Decoster and Coach Kaleb Johnson," Stevens wrote. "I would also like to thank the entire staff at the University of Florida. I was truly blessed to have the opportunity to come here to learn and play the game that I love. With all of that said, I have officially entered my name into the transfer portal with four years of remaining eligibility."
The NCAA is imposing a roster limit of 105 players for all programs, while the SEC further limits its schools to 85 scholarships, leaving room for just 20 walk-ons for this season. While Florida remains over the limits, Burt, Wright IV and Stevens are the first moves in the Gators' attempts to get under the limit.
After calling the decision one of "more transformational things in our game," in November, Napier explained during spring camp that the roster wouldn't need to be cut until just before the first game of the season in August while continually looking for clarification on the idea of a "practice squad" or "replacement players" who can step in at the time a player goes down with an injury.
"I think it's a really important topic, and there's been a ton of narrative about it out there," Napier said. "We probably had one of the more productive, better meetings from an SEC AD/head coach meetings in February in New Orleans. I think that was one of the topics that was discussed. But I do think we're making progress. Is it perfect? No, but I do think that we've got pretty smart people that are working hard on that.”
Florida has added four PWOs to its roster this offseason in freshman running back Chad Gasper Jr., Mulhern, transfer legacy defensive back Vincent Brown Jr. and transfer defensive back Evan Jackson while returning a group of PWOs with in-game experience in receiver Taylor Spierto and defensive backs Javion Toombs and Alfonzo Allen Jr.