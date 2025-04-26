All Gators

Former Gators DL Quickly Finds New Home

D'Antre Robinson has already committed to a school after just two days in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cam Parker

Sep 7, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Samford Bulldogs running back Micah Kelly (20) rushes with the ball past Florida Gators defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson (35) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Samford Bulldogs running back Micah Kelly (20) rushes with the ball past Florida Gators defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson (35) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two days after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Florida Gators defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson has already found his new home.

Robinson on Saturday announced his commitment to play for Bill Belichick and North Carolina with three years of eligibility remaining. Robinson is the first of Florida's five total spring window portal entries, two of which including Robinson were on scholarship, to announce his new school.

After a 16-tackle, one-sack season as a true freshman, Robinson was poised to take a larger role on the Gators' defensive line this season and even earned starter reps in spring camp due to various injuries in the room.

"Pleased with D'Antre. Think he's a tough kid, great kid to have around the program," defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said during spring camp. "He cares about his teammates. He has a skill set -. he's twitched up. So I think he's one of those guys who's gonna have a big role this year. And again, a guy that I've had since day one - and that's a special thing."

Robinson originally signed with Texas as a four-star prospect out of Orlando (Fla.) but was released from his NLI and subsequently signed with Florida prior to 2024 spring camp.

Including Robinson, Florida has seen five players depart from the program with scholarship safety Gregory Smith III and walk-ons Gannon Burt, Lawrence Wright IV and Chase Stevens all departing from the program prior to Robinson.

Burt, Wright IV and Stevens have all left due to impending NCAA roster cuts, which limits rosters to 105 total players, while the SEC further limits its schools to 85 scholarships with 20 walk-ons.

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football