Former Gators DL Quickly Finds New Home
Two days after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Florida Gators defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson has already found his new home.
Robinson on Saturday announced his commitment to play for Bill Belichick and North Carolina with three years of eligibility remaining. Robinson is the first of Florida's five total spring window portal entries, two of which including Robinson were on scholarship, to announce his new school.
After a 16-tackle, one-sack season as a true freshman, Robinson was poised to take a larger role on the Gators' defensive line this season and even earned starter reps in spring camp due to various injuries in the room.
"Pleased with D'Antre. Think he's a tough kid, great kid to have around the program," defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said during spring camp. "He cares about his teammates. He has a skill set -. he's twitched up. So I think he's one of those guys who's gonna have a big role this year. And again, a guy that I've had since day one - and that's a special thing."
Robinson originally signed with Texas as a four-star prospect out of Orlando (Fla.) but was released from his NLI and subsequently signed with Florida prior to 2024 spring camp.
Including Robinson, Florida has seen five players depart from the program with scholarship safety Gregory Smith III and walk-ons Gannon Burt, Lawrence Wright IV and Chase Stevens all departing from the program prior to Robinson.
Burt, Wright IV and Stevens have all left due to impending NCAA roster cuts, which limits rosters to 105 total players, while the SEC further limits its schools to 85 scholarships with 20 walk-ons.