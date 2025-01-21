Gators Make Appearance on ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following the conclusion of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Monday, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach released ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, and the Florida Gators debuted at No. 18.
This ranking would put them sixth in the SEC behind Texas (No. 2), Georgia (No. 5), LSU (No. 8), South Carolina (No. 10) and Alabama (No. 12).
Schlabach began by mentioning both key returners and losses for the Gators next season. He listed quarterback DJ Lagway, center Jake Slaughter, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III and running back Jadan Baugh among others who will be back in an orange and blue uniform next season.
As for the impactful losses, he listed were wide receiver Elijhah Badger, defensive tackle Cam Jackson, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and quarterback Graham Mertz, although one could argue there are more he left off his list.
Schlabach also gave what the outlook for the 2025 season would look like for the Gators.
“Florida fans should have hope after Lagway looked like a star in the making during the streak,” Schlabach said. “The Gators will also bring back Baugh, another impressive freshman in 2024, and Slaughter, their All-America center. J.Michael Sturdivant (UCLA) transferred in to help a depleted receiver corps.”
He brought up highly touted freshmen Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson as well when talking about the talent on the roster for next season.
However, not everything is sunshine and rainbows going into the new campaign. The biggest concern from Schlabach for Florida is their schedule difficulty.
For the second year in a row, they will be tasked with a difficult schedule. Despite having some of its tougher opponents at home (Texas and Tennessee), its away games are about as difficult as it comes. The Gators travel to LSU, Miami, Texas A&M and Ole Miss in the 2025 season.
Florida does have the benefit of playing 10 of their 12 regular season opponents from last season, giving them some familiarity despite a difficult schedule. However, the Gators will look to avoid starting the way it did in 2024.
Last season, the Gators began with a rough patch that caused an uproar from the fans but turned it around late and won four consecutive games, including two over ranked opponents, to end the year 8-5 and with a bowl win.
The strong end to the Gators' 2024 season raised expectations heading into the offseason that hasn't been seen in some time. The hype garnered isn't a surprise, but it should be acknowledged that this is still a way-too-early ranking for Billy Napier's squad in year four of his tenure. Only time will tell how things play out.