Gators Mertz, Lagway Could Prove to Be Tough QB Duo Against Tennessee
The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) head to Knoxville to take on the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC).
The Gators will look to use their rotation of quarterbacks Graham Mertz and D.J. Lagway to take down Tennessee for the 18th time in 20 years.
The Vols know this tactic comes with two quarterbacks with different skill sets capable of keeping them on their toes.
“Both of those guys are really talented,” Tennessee safety Jakobe Thomas said this week in a news conference. “DJ Lagway is a young guy who has a lot of high-skill talent. Graham Mertz is very experienced. They’re two different quarterbacks, but they’re two very talented guys we’ve got to prepare for the right way.
In his last two games, Mertz has completed 86.4% of his passes for 380 yards with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Lagway completed all 11 of his pass attempts for 126 yards. He also rushed for 33 yards on six attempts (5.5 yards per carry).
These performances led the team to wins over Mississippi State and UCF leading up to this Saturday's game.
“I think both of them have played smart football,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “They’ve played accurate football in particular the last couple weeks. They both operate in the system extremely well.”
Following a 19-14 upset loss to Arkansas, the Vols look to bounce back with a win against a longtime rival.
The different dynamics between the two quarterbacks could be key to combatting one of the toughest defenses in college football. Tennessee has allowed the second-fewest total yards per game this season (227.0) and is the best in the SEC.
It's why it's not a total shock that ESPN gives an 87% chance to win, according to their matchup predictor.
Making things a bit of a guessing game, plus exploiting the desperation to get back on track, could make this more of game than we think.
The Gators take on Tennessee on Saturday. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. EDT.