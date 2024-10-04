Gators, Napier Anticipate Continued Improvement from Receiving Duo
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With Florida Gators star wideout Eugene “Tre” Wilson III status for this weekend still in limbo, head coach Billy Napier says he anticipates continued improvement for a pair of Gators receivers.
But who are the two he is talking about? That would be Aidan Mizell and Marcus Burke.
“Burke and Mizell have kind of experienced some success, and I would anticipate that they can continue to improve," Napier said when asked about the internal confidence boost from Burke and Mizell. “So, they want to show up and do it more, and I think ultimately, both those guys you mentioned, Burke, Mizell, they fit in that category."
These two had breakout performances on offense last time out in Starkville in the Gators' first SEC win of the season. So, it’s no shock as to how Napier spoke about them on Wednesday. For Burke, he ended the day with 45 yards, which was tied for the most receiving yards on the team. He also added a touchdown as well, the first of his career.
In fact, Napier said on Wednesday the veteran was playing at the highest level of his career.
"Burke's had a good couple of weeks. I think he's probably the best he's been in his career, not only on the field, but off the field," he said.
In Mizell's case, his impact was more imaginary thanks to refereeing.
While he ended the day with the most catches on the team with five, it only led to 36 yards against the Bulldogs. Although, it would have been north of 100 yards potentially if not for a questionable blindside block penalty called on Montrell Johnson Jr. as he was charging down the sideline and maneuvering his way toward the end zone. Still, Mizell showed just how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands and Napier acknowledged that after the game.
“...Just the ball skills, the play speed, some of the things you saw out there today are what we saw in high school,” Napier said. “Aidan could have gone anywhere in the country. He's elite track speed, 6-1. He's got a bright future in front of him."
However, the biggest challenge for both now is going to consistency in their approach and sustaining the success they had last time on the field. They will need to replicate these outings for the Gators to have a chance at a win without Wilson III.
But it won’t be an easy task taking down the Knights.
Although, if their loss to Colorado last week showed how to do it, it is going to be through the air. After allowing 290 passing yards to the Buffaloes, the Knights are now giving up 251.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 106th in the country out of 133 teams.
So, with Mizell’s speed and Burke’s aerial threat in the red zone, the Gators will have multiple ways of exploiting a rather poor Knights’ passing defense in Week 6. The big thing for this Gators offense is going to be that they use all that’s available to them and that includes Mizell and Burke.
"Receivers can be phenomenal, but it takes off when they experience game day success and production - that's where ultimately things start building momentum," Napier said. "... They get to a point where there's a confidence there, and they get to a place where they can go do it consistently. And Burke and Mizell have kind of experienced some success, and I would anticipate that they can continue to improve."