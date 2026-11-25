Florida Gators wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has had a rough go this year after making previous stops at Auburn and Georgia Tech, where he tallied over 2,000 career receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.

2026 has not gone Singleton's way after getting injured in the Gators' first game of the season. Singleton missed two and a half games, and even after returning, it has taken time for him to find his footing in the Gator offense until a breakout performance last week.

"You know, it's been a long time coming,” Buster Faulkner said about Singleton. “Like I've said before, he's been out there; not everybody's going to realize what he's going to play through. It's hard to play through a high ankle sprain. It really takes almost several months to ever get back to what you truly can be. And he came back in four weeks and fought through it, and was kind of in and out of practice.

“So it says a lot about him as a player. It was good to see him getting down the field; nice to be able to get him the ball down the field. There's been some other opportunities in the last few games leading up to it; the ball just didn't make it to him. So good for him, and it was good for us. That was the explosive plays that we need in this offense to be able to put points on the board."

Singleton Jr. tallied six catches for 117 yards, which more than doubled his receiving yard total for the year which is now up to 226. Singleton is a quick, twitchy receiver who can generate explosive plays at any time, and his teammate Dallas Wilson loved the breakout performance.

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“Yeah, I love E, man,” Dallas Wilson said about Singleton. “We always out there having fun, making plays. Also those key third downs, when you do catch the ball and make that play to progress the sticks. Really just making those key plays when our number is called. It’s great.”

The Gators offense needed a spark in the passing game after throwing for under 200 yards in four straight contests. Singleton created two explosive plays, including a 50-yard deep shot connection with Aaron Philo in the first half. His next one came off a tipped ball, where Singleton broke a tackle and gained 37 yards.

Philo goes DOWNTOWN to Eric Singleton 💥 pic.twitter.com/wStbjXTWH8 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 21, 2026

Both of those explosive plays led to touchdowns, and the latter, on third and five, extended the drive that led to the game-winning touchdown. Earlier in the fourth quarter Singleton had another catch on a crucial third down that went for 16 yards and a first down conversion.

This element has been something Florida's offense has been missing for most of the year, and especially since Vernell Brown III went down with an injury after the Ole Miss game.

The Gators will be looking for more explosive plays from Singleton and the offense as they take on Florida State on Black Friday.

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