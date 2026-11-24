GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As the Florida Gators' 2026 season comes to a close, a decision regarding wide receiver Vernell Brown III has finally been made.

Brown III, who has not played since the win over Ole Miss in September due to a PCL sprain before suffering a notable set back ahead of the Georgia game, will officially undergo surgery, according to a statement made by the program on Tuesday. The decision comes after "exhausting every non-surgical option," and that Brown III will be out "for the immediate future."

A surgery date has not been announced.

"Vernell has worked tirelessly since suffering the sprain to return to play for the team this season," part of the statement read. "Despite extensive rehab and two procedures, persistent swelling and limited range of motion have prevented him from returning this season.

"We look forward to his return for the 2027 season."

An update on Vernell Brown III pic.twitter.com/UnJjJB5XOg — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 24, 2026

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Brown III's highly anticipated sophomore season ends with 17 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns as well as two punt return touchdowns. He will have three years of eligibilty remaining after this season due to the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility rules.

Since his injury, suffered in the second quarter of the 52-28 win over the Rebels, Brown III has been the subject of social media rumors and conspiracies regarding his injury, with the legacy being accused of overplaying the significance of his injury or even sitting out on purpose with plans to transfer from the program.

Head coach Jon Sumrall shut down those rumors after the Georgia game. Brown III was initially probable for the game before suffering a setback in practice.

"He wants to play. He's doing everything he can to play," Sumrall said in what he called the official "VBIII statement". "He's pissed off he can't play, and he's doing everything in his power to play. It's a real injury that we thought we were on the other side of that he had a setback last week, and it sucks. I mean, it freaking sucks for him. It sucks for the team because he helps our team be better. He wants to play. He's doing everything in his power to play football."

Sumrall specifically took aim at claims that Brown III did not care about the program. Brown III is a legacy, with his father, grandfather, uncle and cousing having previously played on the team. His younger brother, Corey, is a walk-on offensive lineman on this year's team.

"The guy loves football. He's a Florida Gator. He's a legacy. His dad is a Gator - there's history," Sumrall said. "He cares. Wearing the orange and blue means something to him."

Now, Brown III's focus appears fully on recovering for 2027, with just Friday's game against Florida State and the to-be-determined bowl game left on the schedule.

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