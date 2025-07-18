Gators Picked to Finish Sixth in SEC by Media
After finishing 10th in the SEC last season with a 4-4 record, the Florida Gators appear poised to improve their standing in the league, at least in the minds of the media.
Florida was predicted to finish sixth in the conference for 2025 in the Preseason Media Poll, which was revealed Friday. The Gators, who received two first-place votes, were projected to finish behind Texas (96 first-place votes), Georgia (44 first-place votes), Alabama (29 first-place votes), LSU (20 first-place votes) and South Carolina (five first-place votes).
The media's prediction for the Gators is Florida's highest projection in the poll since 2023, in which Florida was also predicted to finish sixth in the league.
Of the five teams ahead of the Gators, Florida will play three with a road trip to LSU on Sept. 13, a home matchup against Texas on Oct. 4 and a neutral site game against Georgia on Nov. 1. The Gators will also play three other teams inside the top 10 with road matchups at Texas A&M (No. 8) and Ole Miss (No. 7) as well as a home game against Tennessee (No. 9).
Considered one of the toughest schedules in the country, the Gators are embracing the challenge ahead for 2025.
"You know, how do you sum up the SEC? I think for me as a competitor, you want to play against the best, the very best," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday during Florida's portion of SEC Media Day. "There's an old saying, to be the best you gotta beat the best, and I think we get that opportunity competing in this league."
Florida opens the season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.