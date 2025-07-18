All Gators

Gators Picked to Finish Sixth in SEC by Media

The Florida Gators will play three of the teams picked ahead of them in 2025.

Cam Parker

The Florida Gators are looking to improve upon last season's 8-5 finish.
The Florida Gators are looking to improve upon last season's 8-5 finish. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

After finishing 10th in the SEC last season with a 4-4 record, the Florida Gators appear poised to improve their standing in the league, at least in the minds of the media.

Florida was predicted to finish sixth in the conference for 2025 in the Preseason Media Poll, which was revealed Friday. The Gators, who received two first-place votes, were projected to finish behind Texas (96 first-place votes), Georgia (44 first-place votes), Alabama (29 first-place votes), LSU (20 first-place votes) and South Carolina (five first-place votes).

The media's prediction for the Gators is Florida's highest projection in the poll since 2023, in which Florida was also predicted to finish sixth in the league.

Of the five teams ahead of the Gators, Florida will play three with a road trip to LSU on Sept. 13, a home matchup against Texas on Oct. 4 and a neutral site game against Georgia on Nov. 1. The Gators will also play three other teams inside the top 10 with road matchups at Texas A&M (No. 8) and Ole Miss (No. 7) as well as a home game against Tennessee (No. 9).

Considered one of the toughest schedules in the country, the Gators are embracing the challenge ahead for 2025.

"You know, how do you sum up the SEC? I think for me as a competitor, you want to play against the best, the very best," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday during Florida's portion of SEC Media Day. "There's an old saying, to be the best you gotta beat the best, and I think we get that opportunity competing in this league."

Florida opens the season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football