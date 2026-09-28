Gators Provide Hopeful Update on Vernell Brown III

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have gotten as good news as possible when it comes to Vernell Brown III’s knee injury.

An MRI revealed that Brown III, who left Florida’s win over Ole Miss in the second quarter, did not suffer a long-term injury. Head coach Jon Sumrall did not put a timeline on a return, but playing this week against Missouri is possible.

“It's, right now, really going to be as much of a pain tolerance and confidence with him being ready to go,” Sumrall said. “But, really, honestly, great news on what we got back. A little bit of a strain, but the lowest-grade strain you could get. So positive news there.”

Brown III leads Florida with 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns and is the Gators’ primary punt returner, where he has 173 yards and two touchdowns on just five returns.

Meanwhile, Florida also got fairly positive news regarding receivers Bailey Stockton and Eric Singleton Jr.

Stockton, who suffered a back injury in the win but played through it in the second half, has nothing “structurally wrong,” Sumrall said. It is unclear if he will be available to play this week.

“Stockton will be limited probably a good bit of the week, just because of, he, like, basically a car crash on the field with two guys,” Sumrall said. “Came back and fought through it.”

Singleton Jr., meanwhile, has been battling an ankle injury since the season opener. After missing the previous two games and the first half of Saturday’s win, he returned to the field in the second half and recorded one catch for 39 yards. Sumrall said the Auburn transfer is expected to be full-go in practice this week.

The only other injury Sumrall noted was corner Dijon Johnson, who is dealing with a minor ankle issue.

“All of them, honestly, could be available this weekend,” Sumrall said. “That'll just be through the week evaluations. But I've had guys -- on all the guys who have injuries -- I've had guys have the same injuries and find ways to get there in a week, but you never know how a guy's body is going to respond and how they feel confidence-wise and certain things. So, but nothing major, which is good."

No. 8 Florida, ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2021, travels to No. 25 Missouri in search of its first 5-0 start since 2019. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.

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