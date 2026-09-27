Sumrall Provides Updates on Vernell Brown III, Bailey Stockton After Mid-Game Injuries vs. Ole Miss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — While No. 21 Florida took home a big 52-28 win over No. 4 Ole Miss, the Gators did not exit the game fully healthy.

Already limited at receiver with Eric Singleton Jr., who has been dealing with an ankle injury, Florida saw star receiver Vernell Brown III and backup Bailey Stockton each go down with injuries during the win. Brown III exited the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, while Stockton suffered a back injury on a targeting call but later returned to the game.

First-year head coach Jon Sumrall provided updates on all three players after the win.

Sumrall said Brown III, who caught three passes for 25 yards, suffered a "little knee tweak" and that nothing is torn.

"Just wasn't quite confident in cutting it loose there after he tweaked it there late in the second quarter," Sumrall said. "Feel pretty good about him being available, but it's too early to know moving forward."

Stockton, meanwhile, is not believed to have suffered a long-term injury, especially after returning to the game in the third quarter after Brown III was ruled out. He finished with four catches for 33 yards and had a 16-yard punt return.

"Doesn't look like anything that should keep him out long-term," Sumrall said. "Came back in and obviously had the punt return. But he just wasn't quite himself, and so didn't play a whole lot there in the second half."

Ole Miss safety Joenel Aguero was disqualified for targeting on this play. pic.twitter.com/U3mYAaAZOB — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Singleton Jr. returned to the field in the second half, recording one reception for 38 yards and drawing a pass interference. He has not played since the first offensive drive for the Gators in the season-opener against FAU and was a game-time decision on Saturday. He returned to the field due to Brown III's and Stockton's ailments but was limited in his role.

"I'm really proud of him because he really didn't practice a lot this week," Sumrall said. "His work was more about just trying to see, can he run full speed and maybe could he cut a little bit? So he's a tough dude, and a guy I'm really proud of."

Sumrall is expected to have more updates on the three during his weekly press conference on Monday, and the Gators will release its first of four SEC-mandated availability reports on Wednesday at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET. Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday, hoping to move to 5-0 as it continues its push for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

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