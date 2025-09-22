Gators QB DJ Lagway Back in a Boot, per Multiple Reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- DJ Lagway has had anything but a regular season in 2025, and the irregularities continue to mount.
Lagway, who has struggled with both injuries and on-field performance since his breakout last season, is now back in a walking boot due to an indisclosed injury following the Florida Gators' loss at Miami on Saturday.
247 Sports' Zach Goodall first reported Lagway's injury. On3's Zach Abolverdi reported that Lagway, who threw for a season-low 61 yards in the 26-7 loss, was stepped on during the game. Lagway is anticipated to be available for Florida's Week 5 game against Texas on Oct. 4.
Florida currently is on a bye this week.
Lagway has struggled through the early portion of 2025 with only 690 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions through four games. Five of those picks came in the loss to LSU, marking the most in a game by an individual quarterback since 1992 and second-most in program history.
Florida's 61 passing yards against Miami were the lowest since 2014 and the lowest by Lagway in a game he started and finished. The loss also marked the first time since last year's game against Kentucky that Lagway did not account for a touchdown in a game he started.
"I didn't play my best ball tonight," Lagway said on Saturday. "I took what the defense gave me. I didn't make a lot of plays that I needed to make to stand out in the game. I kind of just managed it. I didn't make a lot of big plays, so I'm trying to find the balance between both. And still just development. Just trying to get better."
Should Lagway miss time, Florida will likely turn to true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. as the starter. Jones Jr., a four-star from the 2025 recruiting class, won the backup job over senior transfer Harrison Bailey and sophomore Aidan Warner in fall camp and threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opener against Long Island.
"Tramell first stepped on campus, you could see it in his eyes, he's a pro," running back Jadan Baugh said on Sept. 1. "He carries himself as a pro, he carries himself as an older guy, honestly. And I saw a lot of flashes and I was like, 'OK, Tramell's going to be very, very good.' He's just gotta take his time. He's behind a guy who's doing well in his career. So I feel likeTramell's going to be a very good player."
Napier previously confirmed the team had no plans to give Bailey and Warner, who both have in-game experience, elevated reps in the midst of Lagway's struggles and injury history. The former five-star has previously dealt with shoulder, core, hamstring and calf issues before this season.
"He's battled. He's a young player. He's had a unique offseason, and he's battling his tail off to try to do his job for his teammates," Napier said on Saturday. "You know, I think the team rallied around him this week. They respect him as a person, as a leader, as a competitor. They know what he's been through, and I think that that's their intent, and they certainly showed up and played that way."