Gators QB Graham Mertz Launching Charity Fund
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz is looking to make a difference in his final weeks as a member of the team.
On Saturday night, he posted on social media that he is launching the Graham Mertz Foundation Fund. He set a goal at the launch to raise money to help the local Habitat for Humanity.
“What’s up Gator Nation! I am excited to announce the official launch of the Graham Mertz Foundation Fund! Before I finish my time in Gainesville, our goal is to raise $100,000 to build a Habitat for Humanity house for another deserving family. As you consider year-end giving, will you please join me and help support this life-changing cause? You can donate at the link in my bio! 100% of the donations will go toward an [Alachua Habitat for Humanity] home for a local resident. Thank you, God bless, and go Gators!”
Based on his post Florida Victorious, the Gators’ NIL partner, is also involved. No details of their involvement are included besides their local being at the bottom of the graphic. This is speculation, but they could be assisting him in this partnership.
Might as well take advantage of Name, Image and Likeness while he still can.
Mertz has been with the Gators for two seasons. He transferred from Wisconsin after three years with the Badgers ahead of the 2023 season.
He started 16 games for the Gators over those two seasons. He completed 73.7% of passes and threw for 3,694 yards and had 26 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. Mertz missed the second half of the 2024 regular season due to an ACL tear he suffered in the Gators' 27-16 loss to Tennessee. He did not pursue a medical redshirt and his college career has come to an end.
This is his last opportunity to leave his mark on the community he’s called home for nearly two years, and he’s choosing to make the push.