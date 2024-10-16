Gators' QB Graham Mertz Won't Seek Medical Redshirt
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz on Wednesday confirmed his plans to not seek a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending ACL tear during the team's overtime loss to Tennessee.
“I think that for me, it's time for the next step," Mertz said Wednesday. "Played a lot of ball, man, a lot of college football. I just know that mentally, emotionally and physically, I'm ready for that next step. And obviously this is something new I got to attack and get ready for that. Like I said and I will always say, I love this place. I can play 50 years of college football here if I could. But I just know that mentally I'm ready to be in an NFL locker room, to lead men and do that. So it definitely excites me, and that would be what we're working for.”
Head coach Billy Napier confirmed Mertz's diagnosis on Monday after the veteran starter left Saturday's game in the third quarter immediately after throwing a touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham. Mertz explained the injury actually occurred on a third-down scramble prior to the pass.
"So I kind of jumped into the cut, came out of it and that's when I originally felt the pop," Mertz said. "And then just kind of finished the play, hit Chim (Dike), celebration and then I just thought I just tweaked it because we had a run play the next play, and then a pass play came in. That was when I really felt it, kind of when I drove into it to make the throw."
He finished Saturday's game with 125 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
Mertz, who played four years at Wisconsin and two years at Florida, finishes his collegiate career with 9,099 yards passing, 64 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and a 64.7 completion percentage. His best came with the Gators after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards with a career-high 20 touchdowns and career-low three interceptions in 2023.
Now, though, Mertz will turn his attention to an upcoming surgery and recovery. In the middle of all that will be a new role with the Gators as a "coach," something he hinted at in a social media post on Monday.
"I think that my job right now is - obviously you got surgery coming up, and the initial getting back from that - but this week and up until that, my job is to be a coach, to be in the meeting rooms, to talk to guys, just be myself and continue what I was doing," he explained. "Obviously it's a little different, not being able to be out at practice. But I think my job right now is to help."
Mertz, who was also taking on the role of mentor to freshman backup DJ Lagway in addition to his duties as the starter, will have a focus on the quarterback room with Lagway as the new full-time starter and transfer walk-on Aidan Warner becoming the second-string.
"I think that my job, obviously, I'm not a coach. Let's just throw it out there, but I'm here to be in any way, shape or form for DJ, for this quarterback room," Mertz said. "I told him, whatever you need, if it's someone to talk to about life, if it's someone to talk to about what I'm seeing on the field. I'm not going to overstep, but I'm going to do everything I can to help."
Lagway, who threw for 98 yards and one touchdown last week, will make his second-career start on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. against Kentucky with Mertz on the sideline as a player-coach.