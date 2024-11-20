Gators Rate Billy Napier's Dance Moves From Postgame Celebration
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier went all out during the team’s celebration of the 27-16 win over LSU.
In the midst of the celebration, Napier decided to hit the griddy. It’s a dance move that’s gotten popular over the last couple years. It was caught on tape and posted by the Florida Football social pages.
So, yes, for those who are ready to cringe a bit, but also get a good laugh in, this is real and free for viewing.
With the world knowing of his dancing decisions, it begs the question of how this came about and what his players thought of it.
“I think players ask for it. I delivered,” Napier said. “I think I got a six out of ten or something like that. Maybe I'll do better next time.”
Offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson held the highest opinion. Being front and center for the moment, he was able to take it all in and give a raving review.
"I thought it was electrifying,” he said. “I mean, you guys are looking at the video. I'm right behind him and turned up, just like everybody else in the locker room."
The opinions on his griddy only declined from there.
“Five and a half. He's got some work to do,” linebacker Derek Wingo said.
Just short of the score that Napier said he claimed to be given.
While wide receiver Chimere Dike also agreed it could use some work as well, it helped symbolize the type of leader that Napier is and why they love him. It allowed Dike to give an upside in his review.
“I thought it could use some work if I'm being honest. I loved it at the same time. It was exactly what we needed. Our team has been through a lot of adversity and been knocking at the door in some of those big games. To be able to get over that hump, he's been a steady leader throughout. He hasn't wavered in the way that he has pushed us and to allow us to grow. That was one that felt good. Even though it was a bad Griddy, it was a good Griddy too?”
If the Gators can pull off another upset win against Ole Miss on Saturday, then Napier will get the chance to up his game and get a higher score.