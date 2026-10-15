Gators RB Jadan Baugh Lands Impressive Ranking on Mel Kiper' s NFL Draft Big Board

When Jon Sumrall took over as head coach for the Florida Gators, keeping running back Jadan Baugh on the roster was a big priority.

After Baugh rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Gators' season opening win over FAU, Sumrall made it a point to thank Baugh again.

"I tell Buster (OC Buster Faulkner) all the time, '(If) you don't know what to do, you just hand it to 13. That'll work usually.' He's phenomenal. He's a great kid. Every bit as good as I thought he'd be.

I told him tonight before the game, I said, 'Hey, I'm glad you're still here. Thanks for staying.'"

"Very, very glad he's a Florida Gator."

The 6'1, 225-pound Baugh hasn't slowed down much since then. He has 673 yards and seven touchdowns rushing in six games. He's added four catches for 33 yards and another score. He opened SEC play with 304 yards and six touchdowns in a combined effort against Auburn and No. 4 Ole Miss.

His production and physical ability have already gotten him NFL attention, including landing on Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Big Board at No. 14 overall. He's the No. 1 running back, and the only running back listed on his top 25.

"He has it all, including really good field vision, breakaway speed and shiftiness," Kiper wrote on ESPN. "Baugh can cut back to make defenders miss, and he has the power to break tackles. He's a handful to bring down, and he almost never puts the football on the ground -- he hasn't fumbled since 2024, and that was his only career fumble across 1,000-plus offensive snaps."

Explosive plays and ball security? What's not to love? Kiper could have added Baugh's leadership.

The introduction of NIL has made a huge difference in college football (understatement), but the running back position may have benefited most. Seen as a non-premium position in the NFL, the running back gets significantly more appreciation in college. Because a running back's shelf life is much shorter than most other positions, it's important that they maximize their earning potential as quickly as possible.

NIL has allowed for that. A player like Kaelon Black, who was the third running back taken in the NFL Draft, is making roughly $1.6 million per year with the 49ers. Similar to the type of money he could make as a top running back in college.

However, getting into the first round changes the math.

Baugh is No. 14 on Kiper's list. The Ravens selected offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane with the No. 14 pick in April. He signed a 4-year, $24.2 million fully guaranteed rookie contract. The numbers are on an exponential curve as you climb higher up the draft board.

Jeremiyah Love was taken No. 3 overall by the Arizona Cardinals, and his draft slot earned him a 4-year, $53.0 million contract... fully guaranteed.

If Baugh has the type of season that gets him into the top 15 of April's NFL Draft, the Gators are going to be happy. Winning football games is what's most important, and a big performance this week against the Texas Longhorns will be good for everyone in Gainesville.