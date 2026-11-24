The Florida Gators running back room could look considerably different heading into the 2027 season.

The Gators have several decisions to address this offseason, including the future of leading rusher Jadan Baugh and the departure of veteran Evan Pryor. Duke Clark and London Montgomery provide returning experience, while incoming recruit Terrance Grant Jr. gives Florida another young option. However, depending on how the roster develops, adding an experienced running back through the transfer portal could make sense.

Head coach Jon Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner have emphasized establishing a physical identity offensively. Florida's recent performances have also shown the importance of having multiple ways to attack defenses on the ground.

If the Gators decide to pursue another running back, there are three names worth monitoring. None should be considered a confirmed Florida target, and their availability will depend on their individual decisions after the season. But each offers a different skill set that could address Florida's needs.

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hardy became one of the most productive players in the country in 2025, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns on 256 carries. He averaged 6.4 yards per attempt, earned consensus All-American honors, and finished as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Hardy's production demonstrated his ability to handle a substantial workload against SEC competition. At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, he brings the physical profile of a back capable of handling between-the-tackles carries and serving as the centerpiece of a rushing attack.

His 2026 season, however, has been considerably more complicated. Hardy suffered a gunshot wound to his leg during the offseason, forcing him to miss the first portion of the campaign. He eventually returned to practice and made his season debut in late October, but his availability and production have been limited.

That makes Hardy an intriguing but potentially risky option. Florida would have to evaluate his health and determine whether he can return to the level of production he showed in 2025.

Jahiem White, North Texas

Running back Jahiem White transferred from West Virginia to North Texas. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The former West Virginia running back transferred to North Texas ahead of the 2026 season and has put together an outstanding campaign. Through 11 games, White has rushed for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns on 204 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

He has also contributed as a receiver, recording 38 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns. That versatility could be particularly appealing in Faulkner's offense, where a running back who can contribute in multiple areas gives the coaching staff additional options.

White previously earned Freshman All-American recognition at West Virginia in 2023. He rushed for 842 yards and four touchdowns that season before adding 845 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. Injuries limited him to two games in 2025 before he moved to North Texas.

At 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, White offers a different physical profile from Hardy. His production and receiving ability make him an intriguing change-of-pace option who can create explosive plays in space.

Isaac Brown, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown runs for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown might be the most interesting fit for Florida if the Gators want a combination of explosiveness, experience, and familiarity with the state.

The Miami native has been a productive player throughout his Louisville career. He rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman in 2024 before adding 884 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games during the 2025 season.

Brown has continued producing in 2026. Through 11 games, he has recorded 829 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, according to On3's season statistics.

At 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Brown has the speed to create explosive plays without sacrificing the ability to contribute as a regular part of a backfield rotation. He has also demonstrated that he can handle a significant workload at the Power Four level.

His Florida background is another potential advantage. Brown attended Homestead High School and could provide the Gators with an opportunity to bring an established South Florida player back home.

Losing Jadan Baugh to the NFL Draft may be a foregone conclusion. They have two running backs committed in their 2027 recruiting class, but they may want to add some experience to the room as well.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and X for the latest news!