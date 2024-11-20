Gators Safety to Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After spending nearly two seasons at the University of Florida, redshirt freshman defensive back Ahman Covington has announced, via "X," that he is no longer a part of the Gators football program and will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.
"In this moment I would like to announce I plan to enter the Transfer Portal and that I am no longer apart of The Florida Gators Organization," Covington wrote, via his personal "X" account.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound defensive back was ranked as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to On3. He joined the Gators as a walk-on and redshirted after not seeing any game action, he has also not seen the field during his second season with the team, prior to declaring that he will enter the transfer portal.
Although he primarily played linebacker in high school, Covington was listed as a defensive back on Florida’s roster and on most recruiting sites.
Before deciding to attend the University of Florida, Covington attended nearby Bradford High School, helping lead the Tornadoes to the state semi-final and a 12-2 record in his senior year of high school.
Throughout his high school career, the Starke native amassed 122 tackles, seven sacks and one interception. After his senior football season, Covington was selected to the All-Area Big School team as a linebacker.
Although Covington had received a three-star recruiting ranking, his only other Division One offer was from Coastal Carolina, according to On3. He also received interest from Miami, USF and Delaware.
Despite reports of instability within the program earlier in the season, Covington is the only player to leave the program and declare for the transfer portal at this point in the season. The winter window for the NCAA Transfer Portal official opens on Dec. 4.