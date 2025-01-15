Gators' Slaughter Named ESPN All-American
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter is continuing to rack up the postseason accolades. On Wednesday, the rising senior was named to ESPN's 2024 All-America team, his fifth total All-America honor and third appearance on a national first team.
"Florida's offensive line improved steadily in the latter part of the 2024 season, when the Gators won their last four games, and Slaughter's play was a big reason for that," ESPN's Chris Low wrote. "A redshirt junior who has announced he will return for the 2025 season, Slaughter allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit in 728 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus."
For his national accolades in addition to ESPN, Slaughter was named to the AP All-America First Team, PFF All-America First Team, 247Sports/CBS Sports All-America Second Team, CFN All-America Second Team and Phil Steele All-America Fourth Team.
His naming to the AP's first team means Slaughter will become the program's newest namesake of an All-American paver outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the corner of Stadium Road and Gale Lemerand Drive. Slaughter's paver ceremony will be held on Friday afternoon, according to UF.
"It's really about as special as it gets, you know, being able to call the old man and tell him, you know, I did it, and you know, accomplish a life on the green," he said on Dec. 16. "I'll be able to take my kids in the stadium one day, we'll go look at the brick."
Slaughter also earned All-SEC accolades from the AP (first team) and USA Today (first team).
After his strong 2024 campaign, many thought Slaughter could forego his final season of collegiate eligibility in favor of beginning his career in the NFL. However, prior to the team's bowl win against Tulane, Slaughter briefly announced his intentions to return for a final season.
“It’s funny. I didn’t realize it was a thing you do where you say if you’re coming back or not,” he said. “I was just gonna show up in January. But, yes, I’m coming back for my fifth year."
Slaughter will, once again, headline an offensive line group that will return four of its five full-time starters. Left tackle Austin Barber and right guard Damieon George Jr. already announced plans to return for a final season while left guard Knijeah Harris returns for his junior season.
The Gators are currently in the first week of its offseason workout program.