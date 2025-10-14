Gators' Slaughter Named to 2025 Lombardi Award Watch List
Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter was named to the 2025 Lombardi Award Midseason Watchlist by the Houston Sports Authority, the award's governing body, on Tuesday. The redshirt senior, with 27 career starts, anchors the offensive line and serves as the centerpiece and one of the offensive leaders.
The Lombardi Award is given annually to the nation's top lineman on either side of the ball. The award is named after legendary head coach Vince Lombardi.
"This prestigious accolade continues to honor the Outstanding College Football Lineman, whether on offense or defense, who displays exceptional performance and ability and embodies the character and discipline that Vince Lombardi championed throughout his life," the award's mission reads.
The Lombardi Watch List recognition is just the latest accolade for the Gators' star center, who appeared on the watch lists for both the Outland (best interior lineman in college football) and Rimington Trophy (best college center).
Slaughter's play earned praise not only for the high level of execution but also for the quality of opponents, with eight residing within the Associated Press Top 25. More importantly, the Gators just finished a stretch of four consecutive tilts against Top 10 programs. Additionally, many media outlets, like Pro Football Sports Network, ranked Slaughter as the best center in the game.
He was named AP First-Team All-American in 2024 as a result of his play.
No Gator has ever won the Lombardi Award. In 2001, defensive end Alex Brown finished as a finalist over North Carolina end Julius Peppers. Slaughter looks to break through, becoming the first UF player to hoist the award that dates back to 1970.
Slaughter is a leader on the field and, last week, spoke about what it takes for an offensive line to gel.
"The offensive line is a developmental position. It’s one of those things where everybody gets better throughout the year," he said. "Our goal is to make improvements every week. Keep narrowing in; focus on attention to detail and the little things week in and week out. Execution is what wins games.”
While Florida struggles, Slaughter remains a beacon of consistency. He is looking to end his Gainesville career with wins before heading off to play on Sundays.