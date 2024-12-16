Jake Slaughter Named AP First Team All-American
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators redshirt junior center Jake Slaughter on Monday was named to the Associated Press' All-America First Team.
With his naming to the AP's first team, Slaughter will be the newest recipient of an all-American brick outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators' most recent recipient is guard O'Cyrus Torrence, who earned his after the 2022 season.
Slaughter's naming as a first team all-American by the AP comes despite recent snubs from the SEC's all-conference list and the Rimingon Award, which is given annually to the nation's top collegiate center.
However, Slaughter was able to rack up other hardware from multiple media outlets. He was named first team all-American by Pro Football Focus, second team all-American by CBS Sports and first team all-SEC by USA Today Sports and the AP.
“Well, first of all, he works extremely hard, extremely smart, very diligent, he's six-four and a half. He's got some length in there, he’s got some power. And I just think he's a technician," head coach Billy Napier said of Slaughter on Nov. 20. "You know, he's very good with his hands and feet, and so, veteran player, and a guy who, in my opinion, continues to get better, right? Great Leader, very rarely inside you're always working as a team, right? So he's got good guys around him as well.”
Eligible for the NFL Draft, Slaughter has begun to rise up draft boards after this season, where he put up career-high PFF grades in total offense (82.3), run-blocking (83.8) and pass-blocking (80.5) His total offense and run-blocking grades each rank sixth nationally.
Slaughter has yet to formally announce his decision on whether or not he will enter the draft, but he will be playing in the team's matchup at the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane as he will be one of the Gator players available to the media. Kickoff is on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The deadline to enter the 2025 NFL Draft is Wednesday, Jan. 15. Should Slaughter elect to return, he would have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.