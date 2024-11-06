Gators' Spierto Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators wide receiver Taylor Spierto was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the top player in college football that began his career as a walk-on, the Burlsworth Committee announced Tuesday.
A redshirt junior, Spierto has been a staple of Florida's special teams unit while doubling as a reserve receiver. He has played in 20 consecutive games since the beginning of the 2023 season. He has three catches for 37 yards in his career including a 20-yarder against Kentucky earlier this season.
"I mean, he's a baller, and he works hard," said UF quarterback Aidan Warner, the passer of Spierto's catch. "And, I mean, it shows in the film. At practice, he's always working hard. He's always going 100%. He's always making plays. So, it's not really a surprise to see him making plays in the game."
In the midst of his growing special teams role, Spierto was placed on scholarship during the 2023 season. He saw his most extensive time at receiver in Florida's 33-20 loss to Texas A&M earlier this season.
"He just makes plays every day," said UF head coach Billy Napier the Monday following the loss. "That's what he did. Players would call him 'Dirty 30.' That's his nickname. All he does is get open. He makes plays. He's been a good special teams player."
Spierto's ties to the Florida football program far extend past himself. His father, John, was a member of the Gators' infamous 1984 SEC Championship team as a defensive back.
"I would say I have one of the most unique perspectives in that, I was the biggest Gator fan before I came in here, and so that doesn't leave you," Spierto said after the win over Kentucky. "I care immensely about this program, and obviously I've been a die-hard Gator my whole life. It means something to me every time I get to step on that field."
The Burlsworth Trophy, which nominated 77 other players alongside Spierto, will be awarded in front of three finalists during the Burlsworth Trophy Award Show on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. CST in Bentonville, Arkansas.