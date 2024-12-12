Gators TE Gavin Hill to Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators tight end Gavin Hill on Wednesday announced that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
"I would like to thank Coach Napier and Coach Callawy for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love," Hill wrote in his announcement. "During my time at the University of Florida, I have learned a lot and have made lifelong connections. After prayer and support from my family, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. Joshua 1:9."
A local talent from Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz High School, Hill joined Florida rated as a consensus four-star recruit defensive lineman from the 2023 high school recruiting class. He chose the offer from the hometown team over reported offers from Auburn, Duke, Miami and Kentucky among other schools.
He didn’t make any appearances in 2023, leading to him earning a redshirt year. After his redshirt year with the Gators, he and head coach Billy Napier decided that a position change was needed to the tight end room due to a lack of depth at the position. However, that didn’t lead to any more snaps on the field either.
Hill is the third Gators tight end expected to to the portal this offseason. Two-year starter Arlis Boardingham announced his plans on Dec. 5, and walk-on Dawson Johnson joined after.
The Gators did sign one tight end in their 2025 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period in Micah Jones, but will likely need to add another to make sure the room isn’t low on numbers. Including Jones, Florida will have veteran Hayden Hansen, rotational piece Tony Livingston, redshirt freshman Amir Jackson and Jones as its scholarship tight ends for next season.
With the addition of Hill, there are 17 total Gators who have announced plans to enter the transfer portal, 11 of which are on scholarship.