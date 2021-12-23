Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Earns Pro Bowl Nod With Atlanta Falcons

Past former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has already begun turning heads at the pro level, earning a Pro Bowl nod with the Atlanta Falcons.

Just one year ago, Kyle Pitts was a Heisman Trophy finalist and earned the title of the nation's top tight end after being presented the John Mackey Award during his final season with the Florida Gators.

Since then, he was selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has now achieved another honor of being named to his first Pro Bowl - the first rookie tight end in 20 years to earn that honor. Pitts will be the second-team TE for the NFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The last NFL rookie TE to be named to a Pro Bowl was Jeremy Shockey in 2002.

Pitts, 21, was with Florida for three seasons before turning pro. During his final season with the Gators, Pitts accounted for 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will no doubt go down as the greatest tight end in Florida football history.

During his first season with the Falcons, Pitts has caught 58 receptions on 95 targets for 847 yards and one touchdown.

While the touchdown number might be low, the Falcons have struggled mightily at the quarterback position this year and on offense without a couple of top playmakers, including top wideout Calvin Ridley, who remains away from the team due to personal reasons.

Still, Pitts' accomplishment during his short time in the NFL already is something to be celebrated. He's become some of what everyone expected him to be since he declared for the draft. His selection at fourth-overall this year didn't come as a surprise, becoming the highest-drafted tight end ever.

Now, Pitts will be able to continue his career in the NFL, hoping to achieve more Pro Bowl nods as his career goes on. along with Pitts, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, a player Pitts looked up to in college, was also named to the Pro Bowl for the NFC.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (NV) on Sunday, Feb. 6. at 3:00 p.m. ET.

