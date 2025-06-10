Colts Unsure of Timetable For Former Gators QB Anthony Richardson
The outlook for former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson isn't looking great. Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson still has no timetable for his return from his shoulder injury.
According to The Athletic's James Boyd, the 23-year-old quarterback went out to Los Angeles to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the doctor who performed his AC joint surgery, to have his AC joint rechecked.
Last week, it was reported that Richardson would be out for all of mini-camp. Steichen said Richardson felt discomfort during OTAs last week, later revealed to be an aggravation in the same AC joint he injured as a rookie. The Colts do not believe he will need surgery.
In 15 total games across two seasons, he's amassed an 8-7 record as a starter with 2,391 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to go with 635 yards rushing and 10 scores. He was benched for a couple games mid-season in favor of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
Injuries have been a nuisance for Richardson since he got to the NFL. In Week Two of his rookie season, Richardson suffered a concussion and missed a game before returning in Week Four.
The Colts took the Gators QB fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's struggled in his first couple season in the league, and is expected to compete with former New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones. He joned the Colts this offseason in free agency.
During his time with the Gators, the Gainesville native and Eastside High School product spent three seasons in college but only became the starter in his final season. He started all 12 games in 2022, finishing with 2,549 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns to nine interception. He added nine more touchdowns and 654 yards from the gound.