Gators Vernell Brown III Receives Award for Record Performance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Fresh off a record-breaking performance in the Florida Gators‘ 52-3 win over Campbell, receiver Vernell Brown III has been named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Brown III set a new program record with 173 punt return yards against the Camels, scoring two touchdowns on back-to-back returns in the second quarter.

He became the first Gator to house a punt since Kadarius Toney in 2020 with a 63-yarder before becoming the first Gator to house two in a single game since Jacquez Green in 1996 with a 70-yarder.

Brown III would have finished with 219 return yards, which would be the second-most in SEC history, had it not been for a penalty on his third return.

"To be able to be in the record book and have something to look back on, hopefully one of the many things to look back on and say, 'Yeah, I did that,'" said Brown III, a legacy player. "Have your name cemented in the record books, amazing in the legacy to have my father, grandfather, other family members come before me and obviously do their job. Me to continue the legacy while setting a new standard hopefully for the ones that come behind me is a blessing."

Brown III also added three receptions for 43 yards and another touchdown, becoming the first UF receiver to score three touchdowns in a single game since 2020. He currently leads the Gators with nine catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns through two games.

Brown III’s four touchdowns responsible for are the third-most on the Gators behind quarterback Aaron Philo’s seven (five passing, two rushing) and running back Jadan Baugh’s five (all rushing).

His scoring output during the early portion of the 2026 season is no surprise considering Brown III’s intention to find the end zone with every opportunity. Despite leading Florida in receptions (40) and receiving yards (512) as a true freshman, he ended the 2025 season with zero touchdowns.

"I put in the work. I've been playing the game since I was five. Like I said, the game doesn't change. I know what I'm capable of doing," Brown III said. "I know anytime I get the ball, I feel like I can score."

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