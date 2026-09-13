Vernell Brown III Sets New Gators Record in Win Over Campbell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators receiver Vernell Brown III made it a goal of his to score on a punt return in 2026 after going touchdown-less in 2025.

"That’s always a want to. As a punt returner you always want to take every one to the house,” he said leading up to Florida's season opener against FAU.

On Saturday against Campbell, he nearly took every return to the house and broke a program record in doing so.

Brown III housed two punts back-to-back in Florida's 52-3 win over the Camels, becoming the first Gator to score on a punt return since Kadarius Toney in 2020 and first to record two punt return touchdowns in a single game since Jacquez Green in 1996.

His 173 yards across four returns set a program record. Had it not been for a blocking penalty on his third return, he would have finished with 219, which would be the second most in SEC history.

"To be able to be in the record book and have something to look back on, hopefully one of the many things to look back on and say, 'Yeah, I did that,'" said Brown III, a legacy player. "Have your name cemented in the record books, amazing in the legacy to have my father, grandfather, other family members come before me and obviously do their job. Me to continue the legacy while setting a new standard hopefully for the ones that come behind me is a blessing."

Florida’s Vernell Brown III has returned back-to-back punts for touchdowns tonight against Campbell 🐊



It’s the first time since 1996 that the Gators have returned back-to-back punts for TDs. pic.twitter.com/CvnRjYLTVO — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 12, 2026

Brown III's returns could not have come at a better time for Florida, who fell victim to a slow start against the heavy underdog Camels. Leading just 10-3 early in the second quarter, Brown III ducked under one defender, juked past another and housed a punt 64 yards for Florida's first special teams touchdown since 2019.

A drive later, Brown III slipped past multiple defenders and used a Bailey Stockton block to slip into the endzone to cap off a 70-yard return for his second score, which gave Florida a 24-3 lead.

"Anytime you score on special teams, the percentages of you winning the game goes way up," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "We scored twice, you almost have to screw it up to lose. Those were both big-time plays."

He added a return of 58 yards on his next one, which was negated by a holding penalty, and a 37-yard near the end of the half. He finished the game with 216 all-purpose yards.

"He's different. I ain't gonna lie," classmate and fellow receiver Dallas Wilson said. "When he scored the first one, I'm like, bro, it'd be crazy if he got two. I'm like, 'You gonna get a second one. It's not luck.' And then next thing you know, got the second one, man. And then he was like, 'Oh well, if I get a third one, I might just lay down in the endzone. I'm like, 'You get a third, we all might lay down, bro.' So it was good."

Florida receiver Vernell Brown III celebrates with linebacker TJ Bullard after his second punt return touchdown against Campbell. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Brown III's two scores also began and scoring onslaught for the Gators in the second quarter. Florida scored 35 of its 52 points in the second frame, with the UF legacy responsible for 18 of those points. 28 of Florida's points in the quarter either came directly from Brown III or were on a drive that began by a Brown III punt return

His third return led to his 14-yard score off a jet toss from Aaron Philo, and his fourth return led to a short touchdown from Jadan Baugh near the end of the half. The only scoring that did not come off a Brown III punt return was Philo's touchdown pass to Dallas Wilson, which came off a fumble recovery.

"He's an electric player," junior defensive lineman LJ McCray said. "You heard it in the Swamp. Got pretty loud. The team feeds off of that. It's important."

Brown III's early breakout, which includes a 117-yard and one-touchdown receiving effort against FAU the week before is no surprise. The former five-star, who led Florida in receptions (40) and yards (512) last season as a true freshman has all the tools to be one of the headlining playmakers in all of college football.

All he was missing was the touchdowns. The closest he came was a 40-yard punt return against USF that put the Gators on the 20-yard line and a touchdown reception against FSU that was overturned by video review.

"I was kidding with him all offseason. 'You still haven't scored here. Everyone thinks you're a big-time player. We got to see you score touchdowns,'" Sumrall teased last week after the win over the Owls.

Safe to say, Brown III is getting the last laugh with four in his first two games as a sophomore, which is third-most on the team behind Aaron Philo's seven touchdowns responsible for (five passing, two rushing) and Jadan Baugh's five rushing scores.

He still is also Florida's leading receiver with nine catches for 160 yards and two scores.

"I put in the work. I've been playing the game since I was five. Like I said, the game doesn't change. I know what I'm capable of doing," Brown III said. "I know anytime I get the ball, I feel like I can score."

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