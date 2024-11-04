Gators' Game vs. LSU Announced as 3:30 p.m. Start
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' Week 12 matchup at home against conference rival LSU will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC, the SEC announced Monday.
It'll be the fourth appearance for the Gators this season on the new SEC on ABC broadcast, which replaced the traditional SEC on CBS broadcasts. Florida previously played Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia in that slot, all of which ended in two-score losses.
The matchup between the Gators and Tigers, which will take place on Nov. 16, is designated as Florida's “Saluting Those Who Serve” game. Head coach Billy Napier previously expressed a desire for the Gators to don alternate black uniforms for that game, which they did last season against Arkansas.
However, the Gators dropped the alternates and will wear orange helmets with blue jerseys and pants.
LSU currently leads the series 34-33-3 after five-straight wins. The Tigers outlasted the Gators in offensive shootouts before second-half surges in those games, which includes a 52-35 win in Death Valley last season. Florida last defeated LSU in the 2018 season in a 27-19 upset win in Dan Mullen's first year as the head coach.
As it stands, LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC) is ranked No. 14 in the most-recent AP Poll after a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 26 and a bye week last week. The Tigers host No. 11 Alabama on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Florida fell to 4-4 overall (2-3 in the SEC) after a 34-20 loss to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. The Gators travel to Texas on Saturday with kickoff at noon EST and television coverage on ESPN.
Florida Gators Upcoming Schedule
Nov. 9: @ Texas (noon EST, ESPN)
Nov. 16: LSU (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Nov. 23: Ole Miss (noon EST, TBD)
Nov. 30: @ FSU (TBD, TBD)