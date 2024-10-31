Gators' Wednesday Injury Report vs. Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators (4-3) are just days away from its yearly Jacksonville-based matchup against heated rival Georgia (6-1), the team’s first weekly availability report was released Wednesday evening.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole."
Both Florida’s and Georgia's individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff. The Gators’ season-ending injuries are listed in parenthesis.
Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report
Players listed as "Out":
- QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- WR Eugene Wilson III
- OL Roderick Kearney
- OL Devon Manuel
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)
- DB Asa Turner
Players listed as "Questionable":
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- OL Damieon George Jr.
- LB RJ Moten
Georgia Bulldogs' Wednesday Availability Report
- RB Branson Robinson: OUT
- RB Roderick Robinson II: OUT
- OL Tate Ratledge: Probable
- DL Jordan Hall: Probable
- DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: OUT
- LB Smael Mondon Jr.: OUT
- DB Joenel Aguero: OUT (First-half)
- DB Dan Jackson: OUT (First-half)