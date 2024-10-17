All Gators

Gators' Wednesday Injury Report vs. Kentucky

The SEC's equivalent of the NFL's injury report is the "availability report." So here's what's it look like for the Florida Gators ahead of the Kentucky game.

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024.
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators (3-3) are just days away from its homecoming matchup against SEC foe Kentucky (3-3), the team’s first weekly availability report was released Wednesday evening. 

The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier. 

Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida. 

“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole."

Both Florida’s and Kentucky's individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. EST kickoff. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parenthesis.

Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report

Players listed as "Out":

  • QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
  • RB KD Daniels
  • WR TJ Abrams
  • WR Marcus Burke
  • WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
  • TE Tony Livingston
  • OL Devon Manuel
  • DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
  • LB RJ Moten
  • DB Ja’Keem Jackson (Lower-body)

Players listed as "Questionable":

  • RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
  • RB Treyaun Webb
  • OL Austin Barber
  • DB Bryce Thornton
  • DB Asa Turner
  • LS Rocco Underwood

Kentucky Wildcats Wednesday Availability Report

  • RB DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum: Questionable
  • DL Tavion Gadson: OUT
  • DL Josaih Hayes: OUT
  • DL Darrion Henry-Young: OUT
  • DL Keeshaun Silver: Probable
  • LB Jayvant Brown: OUT
  • DB Maxwell Hairston: OUT
  • DB Terhyon Nichols: Questionable
  • K Jacob Kauwe: Questionable
