Gators WR Elijhah Badger to Play in Bowl Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators senior receiver Elijhah Badger on Sunday announced he will be playing in the team's postseason game against Tulane in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa (Fla.).
Badger, who leads the Gators in receptions (37), receiving yards (789) and receiving touchdowns (four), made the announcement in a post to his personal Instagram story and later his page.
In his lone season with Florida, Badger has become one of the SEC's top receivers and freshman quarterback DJ Lagway's favorite deep target. The former Arizona State star has recorded three 100-yard games, all of which have come with Lagway as the starter.
"Just coming into the SEC, I feel like I've shown a different type of skill from me like going to catch deep balls and I feel like I'm doing good," Badger said after the team's 27-16 win over LSU, during which he caught six passes for 131 yards and a score.
Badger also becomes the second senior to announce that he will not be opting out of the bowl game alongside nose tackle Cam Jackson. Other seniors who have yet to make their bowl game plans known include tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, running back Montrell Johnson Jr., defensive back Trikweze Bridges and wide receiver Chimere Dike.
Florida also has other draft-eligible players that have yet to make their future plans known including defensive tackle Caleb Banks, center Jake Slaughter, linebacker Shemar James and tackle Austin Barber.
Kickoff between the Gators and the Green Wave is on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Television coverage is on ESPN 2.