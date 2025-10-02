Gators WRs at Full Force, RB Out for Texas Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Wednesday released its first official injury report of the 2025 season ahead of Saturday's against No. 9 Texas.
The injury report, officially called an "availability report," first went into effect by the SEC last season and is required each week an SEC team plays a conference opponent on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.
The weekday reports must be released by 8 p.m. ET, while the game day reports must be released no later than 90 minutes before kickoff. For Florida, this would mean no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Gators and ninth-ranked Longhorns is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.
Wednesday Injury Reports
Florida Gators
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson - Out
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body) - Out
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot) - Out
- DL Caleb Banks (lower body) - Out
- DB Aaron Gates (shoulder) - Out
- DB Dijon Johnson (knee) - Out
Texas Longhorns
- RB CJ Baxter - Doubtful
- RB Quintrevion Wisner - Questionable
- WR Emmett Mosley V - Questionable
- DB Kobe Black - Questionable
- DB Xavier Filsaime - Probable
- DB Malik Muhammad - Probable
WRs at Full Force
For the first time in 2025, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway will have the luxury of having a fully healthy receiver group.
Freshman Dallas Wilson, who missed the first four games of the season due to a lower-body injury, was not listed on the injury report for the first time this season. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed the former five-star, who was working in a rotation the starters prior to his injury, returned to practice during the bye week last week.
“Oh man, just having him out there is going to be just amazing for us," Lagway said. "His ability to go deep, his ability to make plays underneath, being able to make miraculous plays with the ball in his hand. It is going to be great to have him back.”
Additionally, Florida will have receivers Aidan Mizell and J. Michael Sturdivant back after Mizell missed the Miami game due to injury and Sturdivant exited the loss to the Hurricanes with an apparant head injury.
Mizell, albeit sparingly due to injury issues, has emerged as one of Lagway's top targets, having multiple impact plays in the loss to LSU.
"He's a heck of a ball player. Any time you can get the ball to him in space, I'm happy," Lagway said on Monday. "Any time we can have him on the field, we're a better team."
Lagway has had noted struggles passing the ball this season, but with a full receiver group and after an extra week of practice from last week's bye, Florida is hoping Saturday can be a big jump in production.
"I would say that we've been, we've had the two or three of the main guys, but we've been missing a piece or two each week - and that's normal. But we got the full gauntlet out there ready to go for Saturday," Napier said.
Main Running Back Out
Running back Ja'Kobi Jackson is the lone newcomer on the injury report and is set to miss his first game of 2025.
Jackson, splitting carries with Jadan Baugh, has had a struggling start to the season but had an impact in the loss to Miami with 31 yards on three carries in the Gators' lone touchdown drive. Last year, he was a lone bright spot in the loss to the Longhorns with a team-high 116 yards and a touchdown.
In Jackson's place, Baugh will be expected to carry the workload with redshirt freshman KD Daniels and true freshman Duke Clark providing depth.
"The ability to run, it will be important," Napier said on Wednesday. "The key is going to be first and second down efficiency. That's where we struggle. Gotta eliminate the penalties, and got to stay out of these third and longs, right? I think that's football, right, and that's our job. So players and coaches, we have to take responsibility for that, but there's going to be a physical element to this game for sure."