Gerald Chatman Talks Bears Interest, Returning to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After a season in which he led a complete turnaround of the Florida Gators interior defensive line in his first season, Gerald Chatman's time with the program nearly came to an end after one season.
Chatman reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears for the same role, but he elected to remain with the program and even signed an extension with Florida. Still, another opportunity came calling just before spring camp with LSU reportedly reaching out to Chatman, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Despite familiarity with the Tigers after two prior stints in Baton Rouge, Chatman, once again, elected to stay in Gainesville. On Tuesday, he detailed his decision to remain with the Gators.
"So, my experience is that I'm thankful. I'm grateful. I have gratitude that I'm a part of this program under this leadership and the coaches that I get to work with every day," Chatman said. "Man, it's a blessing to be a Gator right now. So all of those experiences, it's not just necessarily a credit to me and my work, but it's just overall the program and what this brand and what this university means. It's special to be a part of this."
In February, head coach Billy Napier detailed extending Chatman and his process as a head coach for letting assistant coaches interview for professional jobs.
"I always encourage our guys if they get a chance to interview, to interview. Some may think I’m crazy, but I just think it’s just good for him from an experience perspective," Napier said. "... We’ve lost four or five around here to the NFL before. To me, it’s just like players to some degree. You’re going to have attrition; we made a move a year ago in that room and Gerald came in and did a phenomenal job."
Interest from the NFL and other high-profile programs should not be a surprise, though, after Chatman's performance in 2024. Led by veterans Cam Jackson, Desmond Watson and Caleb Banks, Florida's interior defensive line was a main catalyst in the Gators' late-season turnaround in which the team won four-straight games to end the season.
Florida's interior defensive line recorded 7.5 sacks, 16 tackles-for-loss and 11 quarterback hurries, all of which were significant improvements from the year before Chatman arrived. In 2023, that same position group with mostly the same players only recorded 2.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and six quarterback hurries.
"I think it all starts with the mindset first, with any player but specifically defensive linemen. They have to be in the right frame of mind, and I think that they grew into that," Chatman said. "They became a closer brotherhood and a tight-knit group, to where they began coaching each other. They bought into the technique and fundamentals, and I think that's the other huge part about playing the position is you have to be fundamentally sound. Technique, fundamentals, and so they begin to love that, you know, as time went on and progressed."
Entering his second season with the program, Chatman will be working with a relatively young rotation after Jackson and Watson departed from the program and as Banks continues to rehab a foot injury currently keeping him out of spring camp.
The Gators return two rising sophomores in Michai Boireau, who is competing for the starting spot at nose, and D'Antre Robinson, who is currently taking Banks' spot at end. Both are the most experienced players in the room despite only being in their second season, and Chatman specifically praised Boireau for his potential to provide a seamless transition from the outgoing Jackson.
"I think we don't miss a beat with Michai," he said. "I think Michai has a great skill set. He's gonna be good in the run and the pass game. He knows the defense, so that's an advantage. He's working on his technique and fundamentals.
Additionally, the Gators have boosted depth with redshirt sophomore Jamari Lyons, who is currently non-contact, returning from injury at nose tackle, a pair of true freshmen in Stephon Shivers at nose and Jeramiah McCloud at end and former JUCO players in Brien Taylor Jr. and former walk-on transfer Tarvorise Brown, who has since been put on scholarship and is working at nose.
With the depth and potential, even if the overall experience is limited, Chatman's confidence in his unit is unwavering three full practices into spring camp even with the regular season over five months away.
"I'm excited about where we are, because I think that it just starts with the players and the staff working together, being on the same page, to be able to go out there and get the job done. When you have that, you got a chance to be good," Chatman said. "We have that.”