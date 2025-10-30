Gators Down Two WRs Against Georgia, Per Wednesday Injury Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Wednesday released its first injury report of the week ahead of its matchup against Georgia, revealing a pair of receivers are out and multiple defensive backs are healthy.
Freshman Vernell Brown III, who has started six of Florida's seven games this season, is set to miss his first game of his young career after an apparent upper-body injury in the win over Mississippi State two weeks ago.
Joining him is redshirt sophomore Aidan Mizell, who suffered an apparent lower-body injury against the Bulldogs and was seen in a boot.
Brown III leads Florida in both receptions (32) and yards (451) while also serving as the team's punt returner.
In his place in both the slot and at punt returner, the Gators are expected to rely on redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III, who has struggled to carve out a role in the passing game this season with only 18 catches for 118 yards through seven games.
While Wilson III has not had the productive season many thought he would, interim head coach Billy Gonzales is confident he can have a breakout game against Georgia.
"Anything like he's practiced the past two weeks, I think he'll have an opportunity," Gonzales said on Wednesday. "I think he's going to have a really good game, in my opinion. He's embraced hard work. And I think over the last two years, any time you have a player that's maturing in your program, that means he's bought into the program, he's bought into the system, he's bought into the culture."
Meanwhile, Mizell has battled the injury bug for a portion of 2025, only playing in four games this season. A rotational piece, Florida will continue to rely on starters Dallas Wilson and J. Michael Sturdivant in his place.
Florida's report also revealed a slew of injured defensive backs could play on Saturday.
Safety Jordan Castell and corner Cormani McClain, who both missed the entire Mississippi State game, as well as nickle-corner Sharif Denson, who was hurt early in the game, were not included on the report.
In their places, while also being without corner Dijon Johnson to a season-ending knee injury and nickel-corner Aaron Gates to a shoulder injury, Florida relied on multiple reserves in walk-on Alfonzo Allen Jr. at corner, senior transfer Micheal Caraway Jr. and freshman Lagonza Hayward at nickle-corner and freshmen J'Vari Flowers, Ben Hanks III and Jamroc Grimsley (redshirt freshman) at corner.
Junior safety Bryce Thornton was the only regular contributor at defensive back healthy for the bulk of the Mississippi State game.
Both team's full injury reports can be found below. Florida and Georgia will release more reports on Thursday and Friday, both at 8:10 p.m. ET with another on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m.
Gators Wednesday Injury Report
All players listed as "out" unless otherwise noted.
- RB Duke Clark (questionable
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson
- RB Treyaun Webb
- WR Vernell Brown III
- WR Aidan Mizell
- EDGE LJ McCray
- DL Caleb Banks
- DB Aaron Gates
- DB Dijon Johnson
- DB Javion Toombs (questionable)
Georgia Wednesday Injury Report
All players listed as "out" unless otherwise noted.
- WR Talyn Taylor
- WR Colbie Young
- TE Ethan Barbour
- DB Kyron Jones