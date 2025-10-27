How Florida Can Stop Georgia QB Gunner Stockton
The Florida Gators will statistically encounter one of the SEC's best quarterbacks in Georgia's Gunner Stockton. Under interim head coach Billy Gonzales, Florida looks to beat their heated rival, taking another step towards bowl eligibility.
Meanwhile, Stockton and the Bulldogs keep an eye on the opponent and are looking to a possible appearance in the College Football Playoff. Unlike Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck, who preceded him at UGA, Stockton will need to fight harder in this game.
Strengths
While lacking the prototypical size for a quarterback (6-1, 215 pounds), Stockton's frame helps him in various ways. First, he can shake off an arm tackle attempt by a defender flying by without gathering his feet under him.
Next, he breaks those same arm tackles while running past the line of scrimmage. Speaking of, the UGA passer profiles as one of the better dual threats in the country, totaling 1553 yards passing on an SEC-leading 70.5 percent completion rate, with 13 touchdowns and one interception. Plus, the junior has crossed the goal line seven times, averaging 4.8 yards per rush.
Stockton possesses a decent arm that he maximizes.
For example, the UGA signal-caller will take vertical chances. Still, he usually sits on the plus side of the field, shortening the distance to prevent the fluttering that affects most mediocre-armed quarterbacks. Underneath, Stockton likes to pick apart the intermediate, with a love of the dig route, quick slant, and seam. Sound ball placement allows yards after the catch when the ball hits the wideouts in stride.
As mentioned, Stockton loves to gain yards with his legs and doesn't wait for the play to break down. The Bulldogs will use an RPO, entrusting the passer to tuck and run. More often than not, Georgia will rely on Stockton in the red zone to break off chunk yardage.
Weaknesses
Stockton will throw short/intermediate passes with the velocity his deep balls lack. The brief throws occasionally provide the receiver no chance to make a play, as he can be functionally inaccurate, ending drives. Stockton loves to keep the pocket fluid but will not run soon enough. He is banking on a receiver to spring free, but he cannot because he can't throw the ball vertically.
As a runner, Stockton runs downhill with power and very little agility. As a result, he will attempt to bowl over the defender. While that may earn him praises, defenses take notice and will line him up, exposing him to vicious hits.
Florida's Plan
Watch the Auburn tape and see how the defense pinned Stockton in, and the middle of the defensive line shut down running between the guards. Moreover, fast linebackers can beat the UGA standout to the spot.
This is where the Gators need to think. Do they simply want to stop Stockton, or should they attempt to drill him in hopes of a turnover?
Meanwhile, in the passing game, Florida's corners will not need to worry about Georgia trying to throw over their heads. Instead, they can afford to play physically; let the Bulldogs try.
While Stockton is a Heisman candidate, his game is far from perfect. The Gators can exploit his shortfalls.