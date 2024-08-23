How the Florida Gators Beat the Miami Hurricanes Defense
In eight days, the Florida Gators will host the Miami Hurricanes to kick off their 2024 football season. With that game, you will see a battle that will directly affect the outcome of the game. On one hand, Billy Napier hopes to assert his offensive will upon the visitors from Dade County.
In contrast, Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry aims to prove that his Miami defense will rise to the occasion and hang a loss on the Gators. While both teams present sound schemes, they each possess a flaw that could most certainly turn the tide in the opponent's favor.
Who is Lance Guidry?
Like Napier, Guidry boasts significant ties to Louisiana football. A former defensive back ar McNeese State University, Guidry held multiple coaching jobs after graduating. By all accounts, Guidry maintains a well-earned reputation for his firm, but fair coaching style. A style in which he emphasizes the teaching part of the scheme first, in order to facilitate player buy-in. While the scheme looks solid, you will see flexibility, depending on particular situations.
What to Expect
In Guidry's scheme, Miami will run variations of the 4-2-5. Guidry isn't afraid to get creative and deviate from a standard 4-2-5 look. In fact, anticipate both defensive ends to stand up, resembling something like a 2-4-5. It doesn't hurt to employ an NFL Hall of Fame pass rusher as your defensive ends coach. Jason Taylor places his stamp on the scheme by preaching not only constant pressure off the edge, but setting the edge versus wide running plays - preaching gap and scheme integrity paid off.
In 2023, opponents only managed 105. 6 rushing yards per game, ranking 11th in all of FBS. The Hurricanes want teams to attempt to run on them as they swarm to the ballcarrier looking to make a play in the backfield. Miami ranked 20th in tackles for loss with 88.
How to Attack Guidry's Defense
For the Gators to win, Billy Napier must adjust his approach without giving away the store. Granted, Miami looks for the run. Florida wants to establish the run, first and foremost. Sprinting Graham Mertz on bootlegs will confuse the defense and force players out of their lanes and responsibilities.
Mertz possesses the requisite footwork to get to the outside of the tackle box. Most importantly, a player like freshman-phenom DJ Lagway should play a prominent role.
Miami wants to take away Lagway's legs. Yet, you can see wideouts and tight ends leak behind where the defenders vacated. Nothing overly flashy, but play-actions and RPOs will confuse Miami. After, the Gators need to eventually force the run game and take it to Miami.
The traditional-running game may not work early, but running late should put the Hurricanes away.
The Florida Gators host the Miami Hurricanes at The Swamp on August 31st at 3:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.