How Florida Gators Stop Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman
When Texas A&M makes the journey to Gainesville, the Aggies will continue to look to quarterback Conner Weigman to lead them. In just his twelfth collegiate game over three seasons, Weigman looks to finally live up to expectations at the expense of the Florida Gators.
Meanwhile, the Gators look to keep the momentum from their decisive victory against Samford. FCS or not, the Gators desperately need to build from the spark they got against the Bulldogs. Now, they face Weigman and the Aggies at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in their first SEC game of 2024.
Athletic Profile
Weigman possesses prototypical quarterback size at six-foot-three and 215 pounds. From an arm talent viewpoint, he can make every throw with accuracy and velocity. From the quickest slant to the deepest out, the ball flies from his hand with an easy motion that relies on a strong base and shoulder rotation. Additionally, Weigman will keep the pocket moving.
When he scans the progression and finds nothing, you will see the sophomore break the pocket and take off downfield. Florida needs to remain cognizant of Weigman's mobility and take steps to keep him in front of them. Any blown assignment could lead to a monster play that could turn the tide of the game.
Talented but Inconsistent
For all of Weigman's physical attributes, the drawbacks actually work in Florida's favor. While he flashes the traits you want in a quarterback. From a throwing aspect, his mechanics fail him and the ball will dip or sail. HIs ball resembling something like a slider, veering away from the receiver, keeping opposing defensive backs in the ball. Under the rush, you will see Weigman's feet misalign and the usual torque on passes vanishes and you will see the ball flutter.
Weigman struggled mightily in the Aggies' season opening loss to Notre Dame. He was 12/30 passing for just 100 yards and two interceptions. He had a better game against McNeese in limited action going 11/14 for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
To his credit, the A&M signal caller doesn't shy away from contact, he just fades when he needs to follow through. As mentioned, 11 college games don't give anyone, especially a quarterback, enough time to process and acclimate to SEC football. The Gators need to pressure Weigman from every possible angle. Keep him guessing and force dumpoffs. Although not the best part of their defense, the Florida pass rush will dictate the outcome of the game.
Summary
While nowhere near a polished product, Conner Weigman displays enough playmaking acumen to quiet The Swamp. Yet, with so many game-related issues, Florida should find a way to keep him in check and win the game. For as talented as the Aggies usually are, the talent and production rarely align and that starts with the quarterback. The Gators watched Cam Ward run free all day, Use that film as a template when defending Weigman.