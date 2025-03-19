How Florida's Offensive Freshmen are Faring in Camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators signed 26 total high school recruits in the 2025 class, 19 of which have already enrolled and are participating in spring camp.
With the program already completing two weeks of camp and currently not practicing due to the University of Florida's spring break, Gators Illustrated is taking a look at how each prospect is fairing out in their first college camp.
Up first is the offense.
QB Tramell Jones Jr.
With DJ Lagway sidelined for most of the first half of camp with a shoulder issue, Jones Jr. has been competing with transfer Harrison Bailey and walk-on Aidan Warner, Lagway's backup last season, for reps.
All signs point to the four-star taking advantage of his opportunities as he's garnered praise from coaches and teammates on multiple occasions. Additionally, Gators Illustrated has viewed Jones Jr. as one of the more consistent passers during the viewing periods, although it's important to note media is only allowed to see passes thrown on air.
"Jones, he’s also a great guy. He’s on the other field, so I don’t get to run routes with him as much, but he’s a great kid," tight end Hayden Hansen said. "Ever since he stepped foot in here, he’s already led by example like he’s a veteran. He does the extra detail. I think a lot of that is thanks to DJ, how he does things. The standard he set. He’s doing a great job with all of that.”
RB: Duke Clark and Chad Gasper Jr.
As he gets acclimated to Gainesville, Clark has the benefit of getting to learn behind a dynamic duo in veteran Ja'Kobi Jackson and rising sophomore Jadan Baugh while competing with redshirt freshman KD Daniels and Treyaun Webb for a spot in the rotation.
That being said, he's also taking advantage of other opportunities as he looks to carve out a role as a freshman. Special teams coordinator Joe Houston listed Clark as one of 11 players they are working at punt returner.
It remains unclear where exactly Clark is in his early development and where he'll sit in the running back rotation, but his versatility and willingness to try other positions to get on the field makes him an enrollee to keep an eye on.
Gasper has yet to make an impact on the field in spring camp as he continues to recover from ACL reconstruction. Gators Illustrated has not seen the early enrollee in any of the viewing periods through the first two weeks of camp as he rehabs in the weight room.
WR: Vernell Brown III, Naeshaun Montgomery, Dallas Wilson
Arguably the top receiver class in the 2025 cycle alongside Muizz Tounkara, who will enroll in the summer, Brown III, Montgomery and Wilson are already opening eyes and dropping jaws with their raw athletic ability and football IQ. Not to mention, all three have been work at punt returner.
"The young guys we signed a receiver, I mean, holy cow. Those guys are really good players, but they're extremely hard workers," Callaway said. "I have not seen a young group like this, not just about the ability that they have, but it's almost annoying how much they're up here wanting to get extra work.
Brown III, a legacy recruit, has garnered praise for his speed and smarts as he works at the slot and has quickly become a contender to play right away.
"That kid, he can cut the lights off on plays," edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said. "I feel like he can cut the lights off right now. That’s how strongly I feel about him, not just his work ethic, but his understanding of the game."
Meanwhile, Wilson arguably headlines the group after being one of the top recruits in the country with a publicized whirlwind of a recruitment. Despite the challenge of getting him on campus, Wilson's arrival is paying dividends as one of the fastest players on the team despite being one largest receivers in the room at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds.
"Dallas Wilson is a mutant," strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said. "You know, he's a great young man. He's still young. You know, you come in that young, the young guys always make us look like geniuses. As long as they're working out, we teach them how to work out the right way and how to run properly and all that, like they're going to make massive gains, massive strides and everything."
Finally, Montgomery has been an under-the-radar addition after the high-profile signings of Brown III and Wilson, but he's been equally as impressive crisp route-running and tremendous speed.
TE: Micah Jones and Cameron Kossmann
In his lone media availability during camp, Hansen emphasized how important it was for young tight ends to enroll early not only for the physical development but for the mental development in learning the playbook.
Jones and Kossmann, by all accounts, are taking advantage of being on-campus early while developing behind veterans Hansen, Tony Livingston and walk-on Caleb Rillos alongside redshirt freshman Amir Jackson.
"One thing he’s already done better than me when I got here is he came early. As a tight end, coming in in December is rough. He’s going to thank his lucky stars that he came here early," Hansen said of Jones. "He’s making great strides. He’s got a great set of hands. He was banged up this offseason, so this spring, this first set of practices is really his first kind of action. I think he’s done a great job."
Meanwhile, Kossmann is arguably the most under-the-radar addition in the entire class as a two-star prospect who signed after a brief recruitment that started in the tailend of December. Despite a low rating and even lower profile, the early enrollee is receiving praise from his position coach Russ Callaway.
"Props to our recruiting staff. They did a really good job of staying with it, making the tape, and we watched it, and he passed our eval test. He’s been phenomenal," Callaway said. "Great human being. Extremely smart. Him and Micah Jones from Mississippi have both stepped up and done a good job this spring so far.”
OT: TJ Dice Jr. and Jahari Medlock
With four full-time starters returning, a versatile piece in Bryce Lovett emerging at right tackle and multiple backups and now-redshirt freshmen ready for larger roles in the rotation, this camp has been about development for tackles Dice and Medlock.
Although it's far too early to predict anything, the Gators' recent history in developing offensive linemen pays in the duos' favor, and they're already impressing those around them
"I would tell you that Dice and Medlock have been impressive so far," head coach Billy Napier said.