Lagway 'Getting back into his rhythm,' Per Napier
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Now four practices into spring camp, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier does not have a significant update on injured quarterback DJ Lagway but did say he's "getting back into his rhythm physically."
Lagway has been a part-time participant throughout camp as he nurses a shoulder issue, although UF does not believe it to be a significant issue.
"I think it's important that we challenge him," Napier said Thursday. "We still have to have a daily plan to keep him engaged. I think right now he's communicating with the other quarterbacks. He's calling in the plays in some periods, which is healthy. Seeing it from a different perspective. And then I do think that he's getting back into his rhythm physically."
Lagway dealt with shoulder discomfort early last season, but it's unclear if this current issue is the same. At the start of spring camp, Napier also noted that the rising sophomore is still dealing with minor issues from his hamstring injury from last season.
Through all four viewing periods that the media was invited to attend, Lagway was seen alongside his position group but was not an active participant in throwing drills. He worked on handoffs with the running backs and did simulated throws without a football behind the other quarterbacks.
As a result, Florida's relied on transfer Harrison Bailey, true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and walk-on Aidan Warner, Lagway's backup from last season, as the team's quarterbacks in camp. Napier praised the trio for their individual developments as Lagway continues to nurse his issues.
"I think it' provides a great opportunity for the other players. Aidan, Harrison and Tramell, all three are getting significant reps and doing a really good job," he said. "You can see the incremental improvement with all three guys that are all obviously still young players. Really if you think about it, Aidan missed all the spring last year, so he's still relatively young."
Napier has not given a timetable for Lagway's return but has made it clear they will play it safe throughout camp.
The Gators will have a week off from practice with the University of Florida going on spring break before returning to spring camp the week of March 23-29.